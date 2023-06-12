The real meaning of Nogokpo

Opinions of Monday, 12 June 2023

Columnist: Jonathan

Nogokpo, located along the Trans-West African Coastal Highway, has been one of the most revered communities in Ghana due to its supposed supernatural powers.



In a sermon delivered at the end of May 2023, the leader of Perez Chapel, Archbishop Argyinasare, referred to Nogokpo as the demons' capital.



The 'controversial' remark made by the archbishop prompted either praise or criticism from the general public.



At a press conference organised by the town's traditional leaders, the spokesperson, Nufialagah Mawufemor Kobla Nornyigbey, explained what appears to be the name's true meaning: Nogokpo.



According to him, the town's name, Nogokpo, has two distinct meanings. There is 'esote nya' [esoteric knowledge] and common sense.



"First and foremost, the name has two meanings. We have the esoteric knowledge side and the common appellation, which is 'eno ge kpoo a' to indicate if you are willing to remain here in peace.



"The name of the municipality is a separate inquiry. Due to the supreme energy on this land, malevolent or wicked people are discouraged from staying or living in this town. In the past, when you entered the town as a stranger, our fathers would inquire, "edzua, ek) fe dzu e, eno ge kpoa? Therefore, there are regulations governing this location; are you willing to reside here in peace? This is how the moniker became Nogokpo," he explained.



The spokesperson elaborated that the esoteric significance of the name Nogokpo indicates that the city is the center of the universe.



"According to our esoteric knowledge, Nogokpo signifies the center of the universe. This is a facet of knowledge that few people are aware of. Thus, they attempt to associate negativity with the appellation, he continued.



The Nufialagah added that the Volta Region possesses a plethora of tourism opportunities that can be marketed to attract visitors to the region, as opposed to the negative connotations that have been affixed to the region.



"My brother, take a look at the Volta Region; there are many tourism opportunities there." We have a lot of potential that we can market for individuals like Agyinasare, but they choose to look down on this town because of their business, making it appear negative," he urged.



According to him, it is an undeniable fact that those who desire justice always consult the deity in Nogokpo.



"But we all know in this country that when people seek justice elsewhere and don't get it, the only place they go is Nogokpo, because they know the god of thunder, lightning, fire, and justice resides here. Therefore, Nogokpo has already marketed itself; all we have to do is advertise it. "However, the backlash he received on social media should indicate that people value the excellent work we do here," he added.