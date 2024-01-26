The rapport and synergy between Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong

Opinions of Friday, 26 January 2024

Columnist: Abdulai Abdul Razak

There are lot of talk and it all boils down to the recent rapport and synergy between the Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom) H.E Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and the former General Secretary of NPP in the good person of Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong.



Many would recall before the NPP's presidential primaries, nine other candidates contested together with the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana and the former general Secretary was amongst the contestants to lead as the flagbearer of the Center-right conservative political party, NPP.



However, weeks after the contest, the Vice President and flagbearer visited almost all those who were in the race to lead the party at their homes for unity, cohesion, teamwork, effective collaboration, and the desire to bring all on board for victory in the December 7 presidential elections.



Even though the internal contest is about the battle of ideas, policies, and great plans to strengthen the frontiers of our democratic values, mainly championing innovative campaign strategies to add beauty to the internal contest.



Presently, Engineer Kwabena Agyei Agyepong graces occasions both official and personal rounds of the Flagbearer and Vice President Dr. Bawumia with so much love, care, and a sense of belonging amongst the two.



Admittedly, some thought after the contest that the rapport and synergy between the two wouldn't have happened, but does it come as a surprise to the rank and file of the Party? I must say, it's surprising at the same time not exactly because internal contest isn't about war or personal attacks.



Fast forward, this is my first write-up after the Presidential primaries centered on the revered Flagbearer and workaholic Vice President and incoming President Insha Allah, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. The recent lovely engagement between the two speaks volumes, particularly to young politicians.



It genuinely dictates the pace for young and upcoming politicians to be mindful of jumping to hasty conclusions with the support rendered to our preferred candidates from the Constituency, Regional, and National levels.



Interestingly, what's quite intriguing is the debate and widespread rumor that he may be picked as the running mate and others having varied opinions on who matches well with the Flagbearer, H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia going into the December 7 Presidential elections.



In actuality, the commitment, and support offered by the former General Secretary of NPP are immeasurable and phenomenal, to say the least as he is visible and moves with the flagbearer with full determination to accomplish the agenda of breaking the 8 in Ghana's political architecture.



In conclusion, we must sit back, reflect, and ponder over this untouchable rapport and strong synergy between the above-mentioned great personalities with impeccable experience, knowledge, skills, and show of political maturity.



This is the best way to go and it's worth embracing and learning.