The private sector: A powerful ally in the fight against malaria

Opinions of Tuesday, 6 June 2023

Columnist: Edward Botchway

Accounting for two percent of the global malaria burden, Ghana is no stranger to the damage that this disease can cause. In 2022 WHO estimated 5.4 million cases of malaria and 12,557 deaths for Ghana, and with a population of 32.83 million, it is safe to say that we have all been impacted by malaria in some form.



Unless we take serious action against malaria, the lives of our people and communities will continue to be deeply affected, as well as the productivity and profitability of the private sector.



Recognizing the challenges that this ancient disease brings to our nation, Ghana is taking action in its journey to end malaria. Thanks to ongoing commitment and action, Ghana has already seen an incredible 90% reduction in confirmed malaria deaths between 2012 and 2020.



This progress is clearly remarkable, however the plans to eliminate malaria do not stop there. Ghana’s National Strategic Plan aims for a 90% reduction in malaria mortality and a 50% reduction in malaria incidence by 2025 compared to 2019 levels. It also aims to reach pre-elimination in at least six districts by 2025. This is certainly a tall order, however through increased commitment, and increased investments, it is possible.



It’s estimated that the cost to end malaria in Ghana is USD $961 million between 2020 and 2029. This is clearly a huge sum; however, it is estimated that through malaria elimination, Ghana can expect to see a 32-fold return on their investment. This is where the private sector can step in.



There is currently a huge funding gap in the National Strategic Plan of approximately USD $412 million, a gap that the private sector can, and should, fill. It is estimated that while the direct cost of managing malaria worldwide is US$12 billion, the indirect impact on Africa’s economies is even greater.



Malaria can reduce economic growth by approximately 1.3% per year in Sub-Saharan Africa, and GDP by as much as 5-6%, limiting development and reducing the chance for prosperity. Furthermore, malaria is a debilitating illness that negatively impacts businesses through lost productivity and absenteeism. This creates a clear burden on the private sector.



Recognizing this burden, the Ecobank Group has used its voice to inspire change through the creation of a new initiative, for the private sector, and by the private sector. The Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative, launched in partnership with the Dakar-based Advocacy Action Tank, Speak Up Africa, which aims to stimulate private sector engagement, has now been introduced in Ghana.



This launch makes Ghana the second Anglophone African country, and the fifth African country, to participate, joining Senegal, Burkina Faso, Benin and Uganda. Through this initiative, we hope to see an increase in funding for national malaria control and a strong network of private sector champions to advance our country’s malaria elimination goals.



The Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative is aligned with the pan-African Zero Malaria Starts with Me movement endorsed in 2018 by all Heads of State of the African Union.



At Ecobank, we are committed to mobilizing the resources to move Ghana one step towards malaria elimination. In Ghana alone, the economic gain of eliminating malaria by 2030 is estimated at USD $32 billion in reduced health system expenditure, increase household prosperity and productivity gains.



Ending malaria is not just a vital step to achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, or achieving Universal Health Care, it is a vital step to unlocking our full potential.



Malaria affects us all, and while the elimination of malaria in Ghana is a huge task, it is possible if we all work together and play our part. It’s time to deliver zero malaria.



That is why I am calling on fellow members of the private sector to join me in the Zero Malaria Business Leadership Initiative. It’s time we take action and think about how, as businesses and business leaders, we can make a difference.



By incorporating malaria into our corporate social responsibility plans, and contributing to the fight against malaria, we can change our country, our continent, and our world for the better.