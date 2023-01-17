The picture-perfect Nanton Constituency: Why Kamal-Deen Abdulai

Opinions of Tuesday, 17 January 2023

Columnist: Alhassan Abdul-Latif

Damilare Kuku, the author of "Nearly all the Men in Lagos are Mad," said that there are few coincidences in life. To her, only a few things on earth happen by chance. That is, there are just a few random events in life. To put it candidly, things happen for reasons; they do not just happen haphazardly.



Everyone will attest to the fact that the Nanton constituency has been in the news for a number of days today. Yes, if you have not heard the news, I am breaking it to you that, in their MPs Performance League 2022, one virtually incognito research organisation ranked Nanton Constituency, and for that matter, the Member of Parliament for Nanton Constituency, in the 239th position out of the 275 MPs in the Parliament House of Ghana.



On a regional basis, that is, the northern region in perspective, the Nanton Constituency and, for that matter, its legislator was ranked first from the bottom. That is to say, out of the eighteen parliamentary seats in the north, Nanton managed to be positioned at 18th. Yes, 18 out of 18, and, as a friend humorously put it, "the higher the rank, the poorer the performance," of course, according to the proponents of the research.



Certainly, the methodology used by that nameless research institution might be disputable based on the criteria used. However, it is still so perplexing because of the kind of publicity that publication has gotten. Within the twinkle of an eye, it had already spread like wildfire, aided by gasoline; on social media, television, radio, and in the court of public opinion. Some see it as confirmation of their pre-existing beliefs about the MP, while others dismiss the source and call the research outlet's authenticity and veracity into question.



Now, let us deal with the substantive issue. I do not think the furor surrounding the MPs' Performance League calls for the crucifixion of the Nanton constituents. Does it call for the hanging of the MP? Given that the publication is a factual reflection on the grounds, should the Nanton NPP throw up their hands in despair? Should the seat be given to the NDC on a silver platter? I personally think a collective retort to the above interrogations is a vehement "NO!"



If the above questions are unanswered, the next line of inquiry might be: Is there optimism for Nanton NPP in retaining the seat come 2024? How are they going to retain the seat? Among the candidates who are eying the seat, who has the greatest possibility of saving the seat for the NPP? If you have reasons to choose, why do you go with your choice?



In a candid response to the above questions, devoid of opacities, Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP, stands tall to safeguard the Nanton seat for the NPP. You may ask why and in the words of Hon. A.B.A. Fuseini, when the barber is shaving your hair, you have to avoid touching your head; otherwise, the blade will cut you.



Lol. In order to be laconic, I will present to you just three reasons why it ought to be Kamal-Deen for Nanton.



First and foremost, do you think it is for no reason why Lawyer Haruna Iddrisu, the current minority leader, has had the honorary rank as the 3rd best performing MP in Ghana and the overall best in Northern Ghana? I guess you got it right. Simplicita, his vocality, and his connectivity. Whether you agree or disagree, regardless of which political party is in power, the minority leader is vocal and well-connected.



And that is a unique similarity Kamal-Deen has with him. Come on! Once again, take a second glimpse at Kamal-Deen; can’t you see the Haruna in him? The vocality and network of the NPP Deputy National Communications Director make him the perfect replacement to redeem the unfortunate incognito tag that Nanton carries at this moment.



We can all agree that the political genre brand "Kamal-Deen" has not been in Ghanaian political hegemony for the time being, and one should not underestimate this humble yet assertive political gemstone's capability and get-the-job-done posture.



To get the job done in an orthodox constituency like Nanton, an unwaveringly courageous persona like Kamal-Deen's, who understands himself and his occupation (politics), is required.



Secondly, the Nanton Constituency ought to count itself among the blessed ones in this NPP administration. You should not believe I am committing heresy or mocking Nanton constituents. Nanton is revered and dignified, far from being ridiculed.



Consider why Nanton Constituency is sanctified in this regime: it has a sitting MP, Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tuferu, who doubles as a Deputy Agriculture Minister, Hon. Napaga Tia Sulemana, hitherto a Presidential Staffer, promoted to the coordinator of a state agency, thus, Coordinator of Special Development Initiatives, and of course, Alhaji Kamal-Deen Abdulai, a Deputy National Communications Director of the NPP and a Board Member of Tema Oil Refinery.



Two capable gentlemen and a greatly capable lady are excellent. Yes, they are all capable, but among all the better, there is always the best. When it is said to be the best, it is the best; there is no other best than the best. And Kamal-Deen is the best among the rest.



Why is he the best? I get your question. He is more a party comrade, well grounded in the party, and works for and with the party bigwigs and grassroots. Such a personality is said to be part of both the bullied and the bullies, and it is said that the most resiliently experienced man is one who has worked with the bullies yet suffers with the bullied.



Such a man can survive in any climate or on any. It is possible to argue that, of the three, Kamal-Deen is the most outstanding party member, serving the party day in and day out and thus existing as long as the party does. He could be thought of among the three as an indestructible commodity, valid in all circumstances.



As already made known to you, there are innumerable reasons why Kamal-Deen stands tall among the three, and two have been presented thus far. Let’s go with the ultimate one. That has to do with his superb organisational strength and his zeal to empower others. When it comes to the ability to organise a party to jerk to work, he is second to none. This he demonstrated unequivocally when he was appointed to lead the NPP's National Office of the Zongo Coccus. He performed that job better than Napoleon could.



He left an unprecedented record of electrifying the Zongo communities to vote massively for the NPP in the 2016 general elections. Among his thrilling accomplishments at the Nasara Wing was organising the first-ever National Nasara Conference of the NPP. Establishment of a Nasara Communication Team to communicate the goodwill of the NPP to the Zongo communities.



Indeed, Kamal-Deen's tenure as the NPP's commander-in-chief of the Zongo communities was a watershed moment for the Zongos. Yes, his organisational skills are unmatched.



It is exciting to reveal that, despite never having the knot to lead the NPP in the Nanton Constituency in the 2020 election, he wholeheartedly empowered nineteen Electoral Area Coordinators with royal motorbikes. No electoral area coordinator was left.



Youth empowerment with jobs? From October 2022 to January 2023 alone, Kamal-Deen has secured and delivered two substantive appointment letters by hand to two youthful indigents of Nanton Constituency, and secured over 20 YEA engagement letters for Nanton! If you despise this, what else do you need?



No wonder—the Kamal factor has now twisted the Nanton constituency totally blue for the NPP. To this effect, the constituents have nicknamed Kamal-Deen "Malizali Naa," to wit, the Chief of Good Deeds.



May God bless the proponent of this nickname. I will be wholly dishonest and inept if I do not share an uninduced Facebook post from one of the prodigious NPP social media communicators in the constituency, who is identified on Facebook by the name "Topper Class." “The Ultimate is here, to canvas, to bring back lost hopes and ignite the dying constituency from poor leadership!!! K4N…the journey has begun”.



I leave you with my iconic remark; this is not my hand



Indeed, the NANTON Constituency has seen what it wants, and that is KAMAL-DEEN. KAMAL-DEEN has seen where he fits, and that is the Nanton Constituency. May Kamal-DEEN have a long reign in Nanton.



becash07@gmail.com