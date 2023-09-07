The perils of cramming: How rote memorisation jeopardises the Ghanaian educational system

Opinions of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Columnist: Lord Azinah Nartey

In Ghana, as in many other countries, the pursuit of education is highly valued as a means to empower individuals and drive national development.



However, a pervasive issue that plagues the Ghanaian educational system is the overreliance on rote memorization, where students cram bookish definitions and facts without truly understanding the material. This article delves into the detrimental consequences of this practice and how it jeopardizes the quality of education in Ghana.



Superficial learning and lack of critical thinking



Rote memorization encourages superficial learning. Instead of engaging with the material to gain a deep understanding, students focus on memorizing definitions and facts for the sole purpose of passing exams. This approach stifles critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and the ability to apply knowledge in real-world situations. In the long run, it produces graduates ill-equipped to tackle complex challenges in their personal and professional lives.



Short-term success, long-term deficits



Cramming may yield short-term success in exams, allowing students to achieve high scores. However, this success often comes at the expense of genuine comprehension and retention of knowledge. As a result, students quickly forget what they have memorized, leading to a "knowledge vacuum" that hinders their ability to build upon foundational concepts in subsequent years of study.



Stress and mental health issues



The pressure to cram and perform well in exams places significant stress on Ghanaian students. The high-stakes nature of many examinations, such as the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), contributes to anxiety, depression, and burnout among students. This stress can have long-lasting negative effects on students' mental health and well-being.



Inhibition of creativity and innovation



Rote memorization stifles creativity and innovation. When students are solely focused on memorizing predefined information, they have limited opportunities to explore, question, and develop original ideas. This hampers their ability to contribute to innovation and problem-solving, which are essential skills in a rapidly evolving global economy.



Inequality and disparities in education



The emphasis on cramming disproportionately affects students from underprivileged backgrounds. Those with access to additional educational resources, such as private tutors or better schools, may have an advantage in mastering cramming techniques. This exacerbates educational disparities and perpetuates social inequality, as students from disadvantaged backgrounds struggle to compete on an uneven playing field.



Mismatch with real-world demands



In the modern world, success requires more than just the ability to recall facts and definitions. It necessitates critical thinking, adaptability, communication skills, and problem-solving abilities. Rote memorization does not equip Ghanaian students with the skills and competencies demanded by employers and the evolving global job market.



The overemphasis on cramming and rote memorization in the Ghanaian educational system is a deeply rooted issue that poses significant threats to the quality of education and the prospects of students. To address this problem, educational reforms are imperative. Ghana should move toward a more student-centered, inquiry-based, and experiential learning approach that fosters critical thinking, creativity, and a genuine understanding of the subject matter.



Furthermore, teachers should be trained to encourage active learning and engage students in discussions and problem-solving activities. Reducing the emphasis on high-stakes exams and promoting continuous assessment can also help alleviate the undue pressure on students.



By reforming its approach to education and prioritizing deep understanding over rote memorization, Ghana can provide its students with the skills and knowledge necessary to thrive in the 21st century and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.



