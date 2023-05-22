The ordinary Ghanaian will continue to suffer under this bailout programme

Opinions of Monday, 22 May 2023

Columnist: Bola Ray Jnr

I took time out of my busy schedules to read the conditions attached to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout and I was so shocked and surprised at those who represented the Ghanaian people during the negotiation process. The bailout is going to bring more hardships, since the government fails to do proper consultations with the stakeholders before the programme.



What is this?



This bailout is rather bringing more hardship to the already overburdened Ghanaians with the conditions attached.



Is this government really serious?



Many citizens thought the IMF bailout is going to ease the burdens on the Ghanaians, little did we know that it's rather going to exert more hardships on us from now till the end of the bailout in the next three years.



To me, it is needless to even go for this bailout since it's going to enrich the few family and friends while the majority populace suffer for it.



In a layman's term, the government is going to introduce more taxes, increase tariffs for services it provides, again, government is also going to employ not more than 0.5% labourer force, not even 1%, also, government to limits rate of increase of public sector workers within the three years of the programme.



The conditions attached to the bailout clearly shows that, the New Patriotic Party, NPP is not in for Ghanaians, but themselves, because the bailout is only coming to enrich the few family and friends while the ordinary Ghanaians suffer for it.