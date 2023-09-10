Opinions of Sunday, 10 September 2023

Columnist: Sylvester Mensah

The next phase of the NPP-EC election 2024 rigging agenda is currently in motion, and our democratic system is rapidly heating up!



To prevent a potential crisis, the NPP-EC alliance should reconsider their illogical position regarding the voter "suppression strategy" in this year's purported limited registration exercise.



The African Union and ECOWAS consistently fall short in holding country leaders accountable for their misconduct and manipulation of independent state institutions.



It’s only when the system becomes over-heated, and “the old social order becomes pregnant with a new one” and destined for an inevitable birth of a new order that they wake up from their slumber.



This is evident in our surroundings. Acting now is imperative, as delay could make it too late and irreversible!



The time to act is now!!



#BuildingGhanaTogether

#TheGhanaWeWant

#WeShallOvercome



