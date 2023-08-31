The new Gabonese leader is part of the problem

Opinions of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Columnist: K. Kakraba Pratt

General Nguema, the newly named military leader of Gabon is more tainted and corrupt than Ali Bongo whom he has replaced.



He is a member of the family. He is the direct cousin of the president. He has protected the ills of the president till now.



As a member of the family, he has benefitted from the corruption and nepotism that engulfed the family.



He has been part of the entourage of the president for the last four years. Two years ago, he bought three landed properties in the USA for one million dollars in cash.



When he was questioned by an investigative panel, he answered that it was a private affair, and refused to answer any further questions. The only reason why he has survived is because of his position as head of the presidential guards.



He has no credibility and has no moral justification for calling others corrupt. He has been part of the rot that has seen Gabonese people poor.



Any clean-up of society must start with the likes of him and not be led by him. He offers no chance for the future of Gabon. He is a hypocrite who will use his newfound position to consolidate his stealing and his part in the looting of the Gabonese economy.



His people must not trust him and he must not be allowed to use fake slogans to throw dust in the eyes of the Gabonese people and the international community. He is very dishonest and a liar. The coup must bring him down too. He is not fit to lead a revolution to change the country.



