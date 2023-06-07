The need for second cycle schools in the Western North to have a regional SRC

Opinions of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Columnist: Samuel Atta Fosu

I joined Sefwi Bekwai Senior High School yesterday during their SRC week celebration and I found the reason for the Western North to have a regional SRC.



I had time to meet some of the local SRC executives and prefects for a short discussion.



Samuel Atta Fosu said: "Parents, students, authorities and teachers in the community in this modern world believes in democracy so why would anyone question the need for our respective schools to have a local working SRC and Western North to have a regional SRC?"



Again, why would anyone question the need for our schools to be democratic? There's a need to open up platforms for students to voice out their grievances through the SRC.



Inculcating democratic ideas in students in the schools is a very important priority because "children or students grow into tomorrow as they live today".



I made emphasis with Sefwi Bekwai Senior High SRC on how the Deputy Minister of Finance managed to reach the position he's occupying now.



John kumah was once the regional SRC president for second cycle schools in the Ashanti Region. Former SRC president for KNUST, Samuel Sessah was once the Regional SRC president for second cycle schools in the Greater Accra Region and currently part of the NDC national communicators. There are soo many actors, leaders, students leaders and entrepreneurs who passed through trainings at the Regional level of the SRC in the respective regions.



These leaders passed through the training SRC regional directors gave them and they are who they are today.



Actually this medium can help students around the Western North to acquire some skills and knowledge on how to lead organisations outside their homes.



Adding up, the grievances of the students need to be attended and could be channeled to the school authorities through the ideas of the local SRC with the guidance of the regional SRC which is to emancipate the students through dialogue and a philosophy of non- violence. On no circumstance should a school go on demonstration whiles there's an SRC in the school and the region at large.



I therefore call on all stakeholders to help institute a regional Students Representative Council (SRC) in the Western North Region to help guide the local ones in the respective schools.