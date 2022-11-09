You are here: HomeWallOpinionsArticles2022 11 09Article 1659410

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 November 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

The myth that the NPP and NDC are the same should not be accepted by Ghanaians

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama

Many Ghanaians, particularly some in the Diaspora, frequently assert that the NPP and the NDC are the same and are one political party. I don't believe it to be the case since individuals who claim that are misinterpreting the English phrase "the same."

First off, there is a significant distinction between an umbrella and an elephant since the National Democratic Congress' flag symbol is an umbrella and the New Patriotic Party's is an elephant. The NDC and the NPP are not equal, as this article shall demonstrate.

There is no place for any educated Ghanaian to claim that John Mahama and Akufo Addo are the same when it comes to leadership and development intelligence, considering that corruption is still one of the difficult issues affecting the vulnerable in African nations, including Ghana. After the beloved John Atta-Mills passed away, Mahama, who had been vice president, took over as president of Ghana.

The accomplishments of John Mahama in Ghana are listed below, and they were made just four years into his presidency and before the NDC government lost power in 2016.

1) Building the Elmina Fish Processing Factory

2) Renovating the Komenda Sugar Factory

3) Construction CIMAF Cement Factory.

4) Rehabilitation of GIHOC Shoe factory in Kumasi.

5) Takoradi Port Expansion Project.

6) Tema Port Expansion Project

7) Tamale Teaching Hospital Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

8) Construction Legon Teaching Hospital.

9) The construction NHIS Tamale Office

10) The construction of Upper West Regional Hospital.

11) The construction of over 100 Community Day SHSs.

The Establishment of the University of Health Allied Sciences.

13) The construction of numerous CHPS compounds.

14) Construction of several Polyclinics.

15) The construction of Millennium City Schools in Accra.

16) The Tamale Airport Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project.

17) Kumasi Airport Expansion and the construction of Ho the Airport.

18) The construction of Nkrumah Circle Interchange.

19) The construction of Aworshie Pokuase Road.

20) The Development Corridor, Takoradi Met.

21) The New Asphalt Road; Yamoransa – Elubo Road Rehabilitation.

22) The expansion and Asphalting of all major roads in Accra.

23. The construction of the Burma Camp interchange and Giffard Roads

24) The construction of Teshie – Nungua Bush Road.

25) The construction of the Aflao Metro Mass Terminal.

26) The Mampong Water Supply Rehabilitation and Expansion Project.

27) The Wa Water Supply Expansion Project.

28) The Kibi 5- Town Water Treatment Plant.

29) The Akwapim Water Project.

30) The Teshie Desalination Water Plant Project.

31) The Kpong Water Expansion Project.

32) The Pungu Solar Energy Project.

33) The Atuabo Gas Plant.

34) The construction Atuabo Free Port.

35) The extension of Electricity to 22 communities in Tamale South.

36) The extension of Electricity to 54 Communities in Mampong.

38) The Takoradi Sea Defence Project, Jita Tokor and Ada Foah Sea Defence Projects.

39) The construction of the Cape Coast Sports Stadium Complex.

40) The construction of the NCA Tamale Office.

41) The construction Kajetia Market Complex in Kumasi.

42) The construction of the Tamale Market Complex.

43) The construction of the Kotokuraba Market in Cape Coast.

44) The construction Military Hospital in Kumasi.

45) The Expansion of Ridge Hospital in Accra.

46) The Expansion of Police Hospital in Accra.

47) The construction of Kumasi Roads and Drainage Expansion Project.

48) The construction of the Ho Market Complex

49) The construction of the 695km Eastern Corridor Roads.

50) The construction of Fufulso-Sawla road.

51) The construction of 800-kilometre Fibre Optic ICT Backbone.

52) The Gye Nyame, and the Volta Basin oil blocks exploration projects.

53) The successful implementation of the deregulation of petroleum products.

54) The construction 225 MW power barge to help in solving the energy crisis.

55) The Ameri power project to increase electricity generation capacity.

56) The Asogli Thermal expansion project.

57) The modernized Kotoka International Airport

58) The Rehabilitated Job six-hundred (600) to house Parliamentarians.

59) The constructed multi-court building in Accra

60) Saglime Housing Project

123 COMMUNITY SENIOR HIGH SCHOOLS PROJECT
S/N REGION DISTRICT LOCATION

1 Ashanti Obuasi Municipal, Kwanenakwa

2 Ashanti Adansi North, Fumso

3 Ashanti Bosomtwe, Oyoko

4 Ashanti Sekyere Afram Plains Drobonso

5 Ashanti Adansi South Adansi Apagya

6 Ashanti Atwima Mponua Adobewora

7 Brong Ahafo Tano South Derma

8 Brong Ahafo Pru Abease

9 Brong Ahafo Banda Banda Ahenkro

10 Brong Ahafo Kintampo South Anyima

11 Brong Ahafo Techiman North Krobo

12 Brong Ahafo Dormaa Municipal Danyame

13 Brong Ahafo Asunafo North Kasapin

14 Central Gomoa East Gomoa Gyaman

15 Central Agona East Agona Duakwa

16 Central KEEA Ntranoa

17 Central Awutu Senya Awutu Bawjiase

18 Central Upper Denkyira West Diaso

19 Central Upper Denkyira East Kyekyewere

20 Central Agona West Agona Abodom

21 Central Ekumfi Otuam

22 Eastern Upper West Akim Nyanoa

23 Eastern Denkyembour Takrowasi

24 Eastern Kwahu West Fodoa Nkwakaw

25 Eastern Lower Manya Oborpah

26 Eastern Afram Plains(Kwahu North) Mem-Chemfre

27 G. Accra Ashiaman Michel Camp Community 22

28 Northern Bunkpurugu Yunyoo Bunkpurugu Namong

29 Northern Kpandai Jambuai

30 Northern Bole Bamboi

31 Northern Saboba Wapuli

32 Northern Nanumba South Nakpayili

33 Upper East Bawku West Sapeliga

34 Upper East Talensi Yamiriga

35 Upper East Builsa South Kanjarga-Jiningsa

36 Upper East Kassena-Nankana West Paga Navio

37 Upper West Lambussie Lambussie

38 Upper West Wa West Dorimon

39 Upper West Sissala West Zini

40 Volta Krachi Ntsumuru Chinderi

41 Volta Akatsi South Avenorpeme

42 Volta Nkwanta North Damanko

43 Volta Nkwanta South Nkwanta

44 Volta North Tongu Volo

45 Volta Biakoye Kwamekrom Abornukope

46 Western Nzema East Bamiankor

47 Western Ahanta West Sankor

48 Western Amenfi West Samreboi

49 Western Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Chirano

50 Western Sefwi Wiawso Sefwi Asafo

51 Ashanti Ejura Sekyedumase Ejura

52 Ashanti Ahafo Ano North Manfo

53 Ashanti Asokore Manpong Parkuso

54 Ashanti Asante Akim South Banka

55 Brong Ahafo Nkronza South Donkro-Nkwanta

56 Brong Ahafo Dormaa West Nkwantaso

57 Brong Ahafo Techiman Muncipal Gyarko Techiman

58 Brong Ahafo Jaman North Duadaso No. II

59 Brong Ahafo Jaman South Adamsu

60 Brong Ahafo Wenchi Municipal Buoku

61 Central Mfantsiman Kobina Ansa

62 Central Efutu Attietu

63 Central Ejumako Enyan Essiam Enyanmaim

64 Central Twifo Heman Lower Denkyira Twifo Hemang

65 Eastern Birim North Nyafoman /Amuna Praso

66 Eastern West Akyem Osenase

67 Eastern Atiwa Abomoso

68 Eastern Upper Manya Krobo Sekesua

69 Eastern Yilo Krobo Apersua

70 Eastern Kwaebibrem Akyim Takyiman

71 G. Accra Ledzokuku krowor North West Teshie-Lekma

72 G. Accra Tema Metro Lashibi

73 G. Accra Ada East Kasseh-Ada

74 G. Accra Ada West Koluedor

75 G. Accra Weija Municipal (Ga South) Obom

76 G. Accra Ga West Ga-Odumase

77 Northern Nanumba North Bincheratanga

78 Northern West Mamprusi Nasia

79 Northern East Gonja Salaga Kpalbe

80 Northern Yendi Municipal Wal-Yapala

81 Northern Zabzugu Sabare

82 Northern East Mamprusi Langbinsi

83 Upper East Garu Tempane Salugu

84 Upper East Builsa North Wiaga

85 Upper East Bolga East (Bolgatanga) Gambigo

86 Upper East Nabdam (Tongo) Nangodi-Sakote Junction

87 Upper East Bongo Azeem-Namoo

88 Upper West Lawra Boo

89 Upper West Jirapa Konzokala

90 Upper West Sissala East Wellembelle

91 Upper West Nadowli Kaleo Naro

92 Volta Krachi West Osramanae

93 Volta Agotime-Ziope Ziope

94 Volta Ketu South Agblekpui-Aflao

95 Volta South Tongu Agave Afedume

96 Western Bodi Amoaya

97 Western Juaboso Asempaneye-Breman

98 Western Tarkwa Nsuem Muncipal Nsuem

99 Western Prestea Huni Valley Aboso

100 Western Sekondi Takoradi Assakae

101 Ashanti Kumasi Metropolis Agric Nzema

102 Ashanti Offinso North Asuoso

103 Ashanti Ahafo Ano South Adugyama

104 Brong Ahafo Sene East Bassa

105 Brong Ahafo Kintampo North Municipal New longoro

106 Brong Ahafo Atebubu Amantin New Konkrompe

107 Central Awutu Senya East Municipal Ofaakor-Kasoa

108 Eastern Kwahu Afram Plains South Maame Krobo

109 Eastern Ayensuano Aneum-Apapam

110 Greater Accra Kpone Katamanso Katamanso

111 Greater Accra Adenta Municipal Frafraha

112 Greater Accra Ga East Municipal Kwabenya

113 Northern Mion Sang

114 Northern North Gonja Daboya

115 Northern Gonja Central Mpaha

116 Upper East Pusiga Tambilgu

117 Upper East Binduri Zulugu

118 Upper West Wa East Logu

119 Volta Adaklu Abuadi &Tsrefe

120 Volta Krachi East Yawbram

121 Western Wassa Amenfi Central Manso

122 Western Bia East Adabokrom

123 Western Sefwi Akontombra Nsawora Edumafua

I should give credit to Awake News, where I discovered this data. More importantly, we shouldn't overlook the fact that the John Mahama administration left numerous projects unfinished.

Ghanaians can assist me in remembering the accomplishments of the current president, Nana Akufo-Addo, as I am unable to recall anything other than "Free Education, which is already in crisis, tampering with the nation's history to fit his incompetent and tribal family, cutting sods for the beginning of projects than any president in Ghana's political history, yet you can't find those projects being built, accruing huge debt on the country without accountability, increasing and upgrading corruption.

The successes of Akufo Addo don't stop there; they also include a rise in crime in Ghana, an increase in unemployment, and the collapse of the economy amid currency depreciation. By separating the populace and selecting corrupt judges for the Supreme Court, he furthered tribalism and made the court one of Ghana's most corrupt and worthless institutions.

This made it simple for journalists and politicians to commit theft without being arrested and instead allowed them to continue working for the government.

