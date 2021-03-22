The messages in Shasha Marley's 'Enemies Are Not Jah' music video

Opinions of Monday, 22 March 2021

Columnist: BadBars Cyphers

Even while very little deep thought goes straight into the song title, one gets to know that Shasha Marley's "Enemies Are Not Jah" song is a truly mystic masterpiece, but the music video came with coded or subtle messages that reveal the concept of the song was brought out of a place of deep contemplation.



Shasha's "Enemies Are Not Jah" speaks of total soul liberation from fatal encounters and validates the invincibility of divine powers. On top of that, the main lyrical punch in the chorus expresses a position of the highly anointed. This is clear to mean that Shasha or whoever relates to the song by real-life experience is spiritually untouchable and the enemies can not harm him.



From start to end, mystic codes keep running through the scenes. The most obvious role play in the video which was given zero subtlety to state the obvious for a quick deciphering by all and sundry is when someone is climbing a ladder while a villain at the base of the ladder is trying to pull him down.



This is a quick glance at the first showing, but the continuation shows a vain attempt by the villain as he was not able to stop the one climbing the ladder. Of course, this scene is a demonstration of the main "Enemies Are Not Jah" message Shasha Marley is sending out.



What about the framed picture of TB Joshua seen sitting beside Shasha Marley and the meaning of his solemn head nod when he looked at TB Joshua and smiled a little? Do you feel it?



There are more coded messages in the video are for the viewer to decipher, but until one thinks even deeper from the ladder story one can not decipher the other codes with instant ease.



