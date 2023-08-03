The manifestation of democracy as humanity’s deadly mistake

Opinions of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

"Democracy is a system, in which the people are recognized as the source of power, citizens enjoy equal political rights and freedoms, allowing them to participate in the management of public affairs directly or through their representatives, and political decisions are made by the will of the majority." Yes, the term sounds wonderful, but if you are familiar with politics, you will likely be aware of the corruption, deception, and criminality that go on behind the scenes of democracy.



There is deception in democracy as a system in which the people are acknowledged as the source of power; rather, if one digs deep enough, one’ll find it to be the worst form of government. Although this sort of government is currently widely regarded as the finest conceivable system, in my opinion, it is the worst, since it has been the roots of all evil and more importantly, benefits the leaders of so-called democracies, therefore they will logically advance their defense in the face of this government.



Ghana is one of many African nations whose democratic governments are not all that different from totalitarian and authoritarian ones. If you don't understand how politics operate, you might believe that Ghana has democracy today, but this is untrue. There is no such thing as free speech; you cannot discuss the corruption inside the NPP government or Akufo Addo's role in crimes against the state without coming under attack from people who consider you as their enemy.



Africa's democracy is failing due to power abuse and corruption. Everyone, including the military, is impacted by this. This is one of the reasons the military is increasingly seizing control of many governments' activities. The unsettling fact is that while the majority of Africans hate military governments, the soldiers are reacting because they can no longer tolerate the effects of corruption, and as usual, African leaders would condemn the coup once but never discuss the causes of the coup.



Since African leaders are aware that chronic corruption, negligence, and stealing, are to blame for the people's suffering, they never bring up the underlying reasons why coups are so common in their continent. The sight of soldiers and policemen living in African nations is always awful, despite the continent's huge mineral reserves. Many homes are filthy and they raise children in those unhealthy environments. In such terrible conditions, they take arms and revolt when possible.



This is the perception of how democracy generates corruption, causing problems and suffering for the continent's lower classes, while those in power plunder the government’s coffers and reap the rewards. In actuality, democracy has been the bane of the oppressed masses in the same manner that Africa's natural resources have been its curse.



Democracy governments protest the military because they are afraid of facing the death penalty for their crimes, even though widespread corruption has increased in democratic governments with impunity, everywhere, including in Africa.



A person who is sincere and aware of politics will undoubtedly oppose democracy. Not only in Africa but also in the United States of America, has failed. Similar and contrary to Africa, the US has a corrupt democracy that implements policies that keep impoverished countries, particularly African nations, poorer and the prosperous ones richer.



The US government tries to persuade us that democratic characteristics have helped to create a civilized society, but in reality, democracy has been used as a tool to perpetrate numerous crimes against humanity. More importantly, many people are unaware that the word "democracy" is not even mentioned in the US Constitution.



Ghana’s Coat of Arms reads, “Freedom And Justice,” yet, the country is one of several African nations where democracy is untrue and far from being free. Speaking out against systemic corruption of African governments carries a high risk of death. It happened to journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale in Ghana.