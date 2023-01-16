The man of great ambitions; the hope of Ahafo Ano South West Constituency

Opinions of Monday, 16 January 2023

Columnist: Sampson Owusu Gyinaye

A good and reliable leader is one who possesses a combination of key traits such as integrity, intelligence, emotional intelligence, vision, and the ability to communicate effectively.



And one who is able to make sound decisions, build and lead a strong team, and inspire others to work toward a common goal.



Additionally, they are accountable for their actions and take responsibility for their mistakes. One who has a strong sense of self-awareness is open to feedback and is willing to learn and grow.



And for Ahafo South West to be developed, we need a leader whose integrity is high and has never contributed to anything that is inimical to the livelihood of his people. Someone who is emotionally intelligent and caring.



We all know how indispensable water is in human life; no wonder water is said to be life. Suffice it to say without water, there is no life.



The existence of water which is the embodiment of life has been under threat in Ghana in recent years through illegal mining activities, and Ahafo Ano South West District is no exception. We know the dangers posed to water bodies by the activities of these galamsayers in the constituency as many streams are being destroyed. Majority of the water bodies there are not good for human consumption.



In the midst of this major challenge and more is where a man with great solutions to problems is required, and LAWYER K.K Serbeh has proven his worth in this regard.



Even though he is not the sitting MP, his care for the constituents, and by extension humanity, is not in doubt, A trait which has been driving him to provide drinkable water for the constituents.



In his quest to ensure that the constituents get good drinking water, he is currently undertaking water drilling projects in most areas of the constituency. As if this is not enough for him, he has also been making giant strides in the provision of Street lights for many communities within the constituency.



Notable among those communities are Achiase Dotiem, Ango, Awiekrom, and the likes.



Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye-Serbeh is indeed a visionary man, he has worked indefatigably with the party as a lawyer and He undoubtedly knows the four corners of the Constituency.



He has been able to identify the needs of the Constituency of which he has started serving the people even when power hasn't been given to him.



He is willing to answer to the needs of the electorates and has a lot of projects planned which will contribute to the development of the Constituency.

He is coming to spread development across the Constituency.



I, Samson Owusu Gyinaye, an indigen of Achiase in the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, boldly declare that Lawyer Kwasi kwakye Serbeh is the best to lead the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency to victory and will contribute massively to break the 8.



