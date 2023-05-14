The loud voices of the NDC delegates for former President Mahama are re-echoing into 2024

Opinions of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Columnist: John-Baptist Naah

Finally, the delegates in the presidential primaries have overwhelmingly confirmed the presumptive candidate for the NDC, H.E. John Dramani Mahama (JDM), yesterday as the Flagbearer of the Party.



As JDM indicated in his speech during the launch of his campaign in the Volta region and reiterated in his campaign tours before yesterday, he was emphatic that NDC needs an experienced leader in the 2024 general elections rather than experimenting with a new candidate.



This is an apt description of what the rake and file of the NDC are yearning for the second comeback of JDM to complete his mission for Ghana in 2025.

The haters of JDM could not stop this tsunami of determination to maintain him for the general elections in 2024.



The below-belt and spectacularly poor show of President Akufu-Addo to manage the economy (borrowing, job creation, cedi stability, etc.), fight corruption, and develop infrastructure proved JDM’s unparalleled effort to develop Ghana six years ago. Thus, he deserves a strong second comeback in 2024 as expected by many Ghanaians.



I concur with many political pundits and Party faithful that Former President Mahama is the best bet for the NDC come 2024 because he has a durable and verifiable record to rely on.



Finally, the delegates have loudly spoken yesterday and gave JDM a historic 99% victory in the presidential primaries making him the Flagbearer for the 2024 presidential election.



It is no secret that former President Mahama has been the most feared candidate for the NPP. No doubt, there have been attempts made to hamper the just-ended NDC presidential and parliamentary elections.



Now, the delegates have finally spoken to confirm JDM as the Flagbearer and this is indeed re-echoing to send the former President back to the Golden Jubilee to complete his second term as President into 2024.



A change of government is beckoning and the majority of Ghanaians are livid to make it happen come 2024. That said, continued hard work, dedication, commitment, and unity of purpose would make this victory for the NDC a reality in 2024.



Therefore, matters on division and anti-party behaviors should be dealt with properly and timely to further increase the chances of the NDC in the 2024 general elections.



This largely incident-free or violence-free electoral exercise of the largest opposition Party, the NDC is commendable and shows how ready the NDC is to be the next governing Party come 2025.



The NDC will fail Ghanaians if they don’t provide better policies and hope to the teaming youth in the country.



Many tones of congratulations to the newly elected Flagbearer of the NDC, H.E. John Dramani Mahama for his meteoric and historic win yesterday.