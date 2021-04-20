The log in your eye

Opinions of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Until recently, some of us weren’t overly conscious about the deeds we churn out to the Creator anymore. Should we be activists chasing people here and there on various media platforms without introspection?



Gone are the days when we cared so much about our personal flaws and appraised our deeds constructively, to a point that we beautified the relationship we had with God and mankind. And as a result, the log in our eyes didn’t become timber-like.



The envy in our hearts was flushed out. We concentrated on our own leaking bucket than our brother’s tattered clothes. But now the case is different; everyone is hunting for the faults of others. Meanwhile, this is not done to correct, with due respect, but to fuel our vainglorious life and score augmentative points.



A believer is he who questions himself first, before anything else. He lives his life devoid of peeking into other people’s life and that which concerns him not. I don’t mean we should emulate Cain, and so we won’t be our brother’s keeper, no! What most of us do is that, we are eager to shelve our flaws but are first to put our brethren’s little ‘grace’ to a disgraceful ignominy.



We need to learn from the Prophetic traditions of Muhammad that heﷺ never sleeps, not until he has put himself to scrutiny; questioning where and where he went wrong during the day, and hence asking for forgiveness from His Lord.



The season for us to master the act of self-restraint is here. Check whether your righteous deeds are on the right course. Learn to respect people’s opinion. Cringe towards prayers. Leave the camera at home when giving alms. Give good counsel when necessary. And be in the company of good.



The grave is not for two people; it’s for you and your deeds only, so be admonished as Matthew 7:5 says, “Thou hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eyes, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.” We should note that it’s incumbent upon us, as Muslims, to conceal the fault of others. And it’s better for us, only if we know.