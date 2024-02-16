Opinions of Friday, 16 February 2024

Columnist: Michael Agbesi Kelly

In the land of bad, nobody is a saint. It is a place where darkness prevails, and the concept of goodness and virtue is scarce. This is a realm where selfishness, deceit, and malevolence reign supreme.



In this land, people are driven by their desires and ambitions, often at the expense of others. They are willing to do whatever it takes to achieve their goals, even if it means stepping on others or causing harm. Trust is a rare commodity, as everyone is constantly looking out for their interests.



Honesty and integrity are virtually non-existent in the land of bad. People lie, cheat, and manipulate to get ahead, without any remorse or consideration for the consequences of their actions. Morality is a foreign concept, and empathy is a luxury that few can afford.



In this bleak landscape, no one can be relied upon to do the right thing. Friendships are shallow and fleeting, built on convenience rather than genuine care. Betrayal is a common occurrence, as alliances are formed and broken in the blink of an eye.



Even the leaders and authorities in the land of the bad are corrupt and power-hungry. They exploit their positions for personal gain, further perpetuating the cycle of darkness and despair. Justice is a mere illusion, as the powerful manipulate the system to their advantage.



The land of bad is a place where hope is extinguished, and goodness struggles to survive. It is a reminder of the consequences of unchecked greed and selfishness. In this desolate realm, nobody is a saint, and the light of righteousness is but a distant memory.