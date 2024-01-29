The journey of an academic through the road less traveled: Dr. George Yamoah Afrifa in focus

Opinions of Monday, 29 January 2024

Columnist: Thomas Akanyibah

Education is an important aspect of human survival. Humans can live rationally and advance their savage environment through education. For this reason, Nelson Madiba Mandela (1918-2013), the former president of South Africa maintained, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Of course, humanity no longer lives in a state of nature where people are governed by their conscience, and try to satisfy their own passions. This improved characteristic of the universe is undoubtedly a consequence of education.



Other great personalities have added their voices to the indispensable significance of education. Notable among them is John F. Kennedy (1917- 1963), the 35th President of the United States of America. He declared and said, "The goal of education is the advancement of knowledge and the dissemination of truth.” These seasoned echoes resounding from these remarkable personalities in history, underscores the fact that education reigns.



It is for this reason that I have chosen to celebrate a friend, an academic and a servant of God who has trekked an academic journey that very few would dare. I am proud to assert that, when the names of scientists are mentioned, their names will be recognized on the roll of honour.



George Yamoah Afrifa (Ph.D.) is a former student of the University of Ghana, an Earth Scientist, and a physicist. He wrote on the topic "Assessment of Groundwater Contamination of Nitrate and Heavy Metals and Associated Human Health Risk in the Densu Basin via Surrogate Model-based Approach" in fulfillment of his Doctor of Philosophy.



He examined the critical role of groundwater for people in the rural areas within the Densu River Basin and the extent of pollution from identifiable sources. The novelty of his work hinged on the use of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence for groundwater pollution analysis. Based on this he has developed a strong interest in Data Science and Analytics.



Dr. George Yamoah Afrifa has seven publications in revered international journals to his credit. Out of these, four were from his thesis, and was adjudged the most productive PhD student. He is married with kids.



Despite his tedious academic schedule, Dr. George Yamoah Afrifa diligently serves in the house of God. He is a Servant of God in the Church of Pentecost as well as a skilled singer and drummer.



Dr. George Yamoah Afrifa, there are still some laurels in the field of science and academia. Go for them and make Ghana, your family, and your friends extremely proud. Don't even make the sky your limit, you still can soar at a unique altitude. God be with you!