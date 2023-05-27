The irony of education in mother language in Ghana

Opinions of Saturday, 27 May 2023

Columnist: Obed Samuel Obeng Dadzie

Language is undoubtedly, man’s primary means of communication. The Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary defines language as “the system of communication in speech and writing that is used by people of a particular country or area.’’ Language is an important aspect of human life without which communication cannot occur. This also explains why two people or groups of people who do not speak the same language are unable to communicate or understand each other.



According to the Holy Bible (Genesis 11:1-9), the whole earth had one language and speech, and decided to build a city, with a tower that reaches the heavens. Then the Lord confused the language of all people and they were unable to proceed with their plans. It indicates how people who speak the same language are able to identify and associate with each other.



Ghana, our beloved country, has several dialects spoken locally, including Asante Twi, Akuapim Twi, Ga, Nzema, Fante, Ewe, Dagbani, Gonja, etc. However, English is adopted as the official language because it facilitates communication with anyone who understands and speaks it, irrespective of ethnic group and location in Ghana, and the world at large.



It is also the medium of instruction in our education system. Most students and youth of today are trying their very best to read, write and speak the English language at the expense of their mother tongues. Most parents are also caught up in the phenomenon as they also speak the English language even at home with their children with the aim of making them achieve mastery of the English language. This is because some are of the view that children who are not introduced to the English language at early stages later struggle to express themselves or achieve proficiency in English.



I recall in a conversation with one student who told me unashamedly and unperturbed that she could neither read nor write in her own Ghanaian dialect, rendering her an illiterate in her own mother language. Indeed, majority of the youth, particularly students, are unable to read and write their native or local languages at all or struggle to do so.



Others can hardly give a narration in their local languages without mixing

them with some English terminologies or expressions, not to talk about dealing with figures in the local languages.



Two schools of thought are of different opinions on the subject. One school of thought believes that introducing kids to or speaking English language with them has become a necessary evil. This is because the current situation where English language is made an important aspect of our education system and the impact it could have on one’s life makes it imperative for more attention to be paid to it.



As a result, most parents speak English language with their kids at home with the belief that they (kids) would definitely understand and know how to speak the local dialects by way of socialisation with their peers in their

environments or through contacts with their communities. Some posit that it is important to pay much more attention to the language that makes it possible for one to interact with people worldwide or could enable one to secure a well-paid job or offer other better opportunities.



The other school of thought opines that people, especially children, should not be made to lose their sense of identity or culture by first introducing them to foreign (English) languages.



They also aver that children learn or understand concepts better when first taught in their local languages. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), having recognised the importance of the mother language education has instituted International Mother Language Day which is observed worldwide on February 21, each year.



UNESCO is of the firm belief that educating children in their early years in their mother tongues lay a good foundation for learning. Some individuals, bodies or other stakeholders in education bemoan or have spoken against this phenomenon of disregarding education in our local languages. Much as I agree with them, the big question is ‘na who cause am’? (who caused it?).



Speaking the local languages in schools seems to have become a taboo and pupils are often penalised for doing so. Also, the ability to speak English fluently is associated with intelligence by most people today. There seems to be a halt in the publication of books in the local languages as it used to be, such as the once interesting, educative and popular ‘Nyimdzee kwan’ or ‘Nimde3 kwan’, Fante and Asante Twi respectively, published by the Bureau of Ghana Languages; ‘Abofra Nyansafo No’ by Methodist Book Depot, among others which were read with relish and full of wisdom and life lessons.



Again, English language is one of the core subjects studied in our schools and progression from one level to the other (JHS-SHS-Tertiary) is strictly dependent on passing its examination. Obtaining excellent grades in all subjects except English language (Basic Education Certificate Examination [BECE] and West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination [WASSCE]) or even passing with a grade ‘D7’ in WASSCE shall still deny one access to any tertiary institution in Ghana, leading to the shattering of one’s dreams, with the exception of diploma or certificate programmes in some cases.



One would then have to face several ‘world wars’ (resits) until he or she passes with at least grade C6. Moreover, one’s inability to express himself or herself well in the English language mostly militates against his or her chances of securing employment, particularly white colour job. Most job seekers

get their applications turned down because their level of English is not considered good enough.



The gravity of the problem is exemplified by the story of one Nathaniel Nii Cudjoe (now Dr. Cudjoe) who scored seven ‘A1s’ in all subjects but a ‘B2’ in English language after sitting for the WASSCE in 2015. This brilliant young man almost had his life’s dream shattered. What was his crime? It is alleged that it was simply because he scored a grade ‘B2’ instead of ‘A1’ in English language, despite scoring ‘A1’ in all subjects. Consequently, he was offered Bachelor of Pharmacy, instead of the Bachelor of Medicine he applied for and had been

dreaming for, by one of the best universities in Ghana.



After reading the Pharmacy for a year, he pressed harder towards his goal by applying for Bachelor of Medicine at University of Cape Coast (UCC) and graduated successfully with a very enviable record of sweeping sixteen (16) out of the twenty-two (22) awards at stake, at the 2nd session of UCC’s 55th

Congregation.



Only God knows the number of people who might have suffered similar fate in

one way or the other but were not lucky to experience such an amazing turnaround of events in their lives.



It is against this backdrop that most people are obsessed with the English language to the detriment of their mother tongues. The youth or students of today could therefore, not be blamed much because we have put a system in place that is contributing to the challenge we are encountering. They seem to be dancing to the rhythm of the system we have put in place.



One might not be expected to dance ‘Adowa’ or any traditional dance when reggae song is being played or vice versa. There is, therefore, the need for concerted effort to address the challenges contributing to the waning interest in education in our mother languages.