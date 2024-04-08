The ink between fossil fuels, climate change, and public health

Opinions of Monday, 8 April 2024

Columnist: Robert Amiteye

On World Health Day, April 7, we stand united under the banner "My Health, My Right."



The AbibiNsroma Foundation calls for urgent action that recognizes the intrinsic link between fossil fuels, climate change, and public health. As we advocate for a just transition away from fossil fuels, we emphasize that the right to health is a fundamental human right that is deeply affected by our environmental choices.



The burning of fossil fuels has long been a major contributor to air pollution, which poses significant risks to cardiovascular and respiratory health among populations worldwide. By shifting towards renewable energy sources, we can mitigate these health risks, safeguard our communities, and uphold our right to a healthy environment.



The transition to clean energy is not only an environmental imperative but also an economic opportunity. Green technologies offer the potential for new jobs and

industries, driving forward a sustainable economy that benefits everyone. Investing in these technologies means investing in the health and well-being of all citizens, now and for future generations.



We stand at a critical juncture in our history, where the decisions we make today will shape the health and environmental legacy we leave behind. Let us choose a path that leads to a sustainable and equitable future where every individual can breathe clean air, drink clean water, and live on a healthy planet.



On World Health Day, we call on leaders, policymakers, and individuals to recognize the urgency of the climate crisis and its direct impact on public health. Together, we can forge a sustainable path forward, ensuring that our right to health is preserved through the choices we make for our planet.



Your health is your right; it's time to live that right, and it's time to protect that right for everyone, everywhere.