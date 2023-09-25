The impact on Ghana by the malicious demonstrations by the #FixTheCountry movement

Opinions of Monday, 25 September 2023

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The #FixTheCountry movement with the intent to get the NPP government led by His Excellency, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to solve all the teeming problems confronting Ghana at the crack of the fingers, is indeed a movement with a malicious agenda.



The convener of the movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a Ph.D. researcher, a lawyer, a human rights activist, and you just name it, he is a damn NDC partisan and fanatic scheming to bring back NDC to power via his nonsensical demonstrations.



Let the participants in those demonstrations understand that no government in Ghana can solve all the nation’s problems at a go, or within the first term, or two terms, in office.



Holding President Nana Akufo-Addo to account for his promises made to Ghanaians during his electioneering campaign and seeing him fail because he could not deliver the entirety of the promises is simply the mentality of ignorant persons.



The promises given were a visionary person’s long-term solutions to the problems engulfing Ghana. Keeping to realising those promises one after the other over time, there will come a time that all of them will have been implemented to make Ghana great. The promises were indeed a long-term development plan for Ghana if anyone cares to know.



For Oliver and his group to demand the immediate fixing of all Ghana’s problems as it is their aim, makes them look like people living in cloud cuckoo land.



They are not with good intentions but evil.



The impact on Ghana by their malevolent, malicious, partisan, and polarised movement is immense, although the members as wicked and myopic as they are don’t realise it.



Many Ghanaian children born abroad and have decided to proceed to Ghana on holiday in December 2023, are contacting their airlines or travel agents for the refund of their money because they claim Ghana is now a dangerous place to travel to.



They have come to this conclusion following the recent attempts by the demonstrators to forcibly gain entry to Jubilee House and the reaction by the police to stop them as captured in a video and distributed on social media.



It is not only the Ghanaian children that have come to have such negative impressions about Ghana concerning peace, safety, and security of the people but also many foreign investors.



Have the demonstrators made up of purely NDC members and supporters and other ignorant people seen how badly Ghana is being portrayed to the outside world?



What the demonstrators are doing is very embarrassing and depicts their wickedness and shallow-mindedness.



It is not only in Ghana that the conditions of living have deteriorated. It is a worldwide phenomenon following the fatal Covid-19 pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.



However, the NDC and their #FixTheCountry movement want many a Ghanaian to believe that the economic hardships confronting people are only limited to Ghana and Ghanaians and have come about because President Nana Akufo-Addo mismanaged the economy and the country. This is pure balderdash!



What a bunch of dreamers and malicious entities resolutely determined to visit upon Ghanaians the illusory truth effect/syndrome, all with the ulterior motive of causing public disaffection for the ruling NPP government to facilitate the chances of NDC and former President, John Dramani Mahama winning election 2024.



Shame on such greedy, corrupt, selfish, and myopic individuals holding on to that wicked intention and propagating the same.



I dedicate this publication to all those Ghanaian children born abroad who are expressing misgivings about the demonstrations organised by NDC-affiliated pressure groups as they tarnish the image of Ghana abroad and make foreign investors think twice before coming to invest in Ghana.