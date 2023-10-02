The impact of fielding political party members into the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Opinions of Monday, 2 October 2023

Columnist: Michael Agbesi Kelly

The Electoral Commission of Ghana is an independent constitutional body responsible for organizing and overseeing elections and referenda in Ghana. It was established under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana and operates independently from the government.



The commission's key functions include voter registration, electoral boundary delimitation, voter education, and conducting elections at various levels, such as presidential, parliamentary, and local government elections.



The Electoral Commission plays a crucial role in ensuring the transparency and credibility of the electoral process in Ghana, promoting democratic governance in the country. The appointment of political party members to the electoral commission of Ghana can have several potential dangers, including:



Lack of impartiality: Political party members appointed to the electoral commission may lack impartiality and may be biased towards their party. This can lead to decisions that favor their party over others and can undermine the credibility of the electoral process.



Conflict of interest: Political party members appointed to the electoral commission may have a conflict of interest, as they may prioritize the interests of their party over the interests of the country. This can lead to decisions that are not in the best interest of the country.



Political interference: Political party members appointed to the electoral commission may be subject to political interference from their party leaders. This can lead to decisions that are influenced by political considerations rather than the principles of free and fair elections.



Lack of trust: The appointment of political party members to the electoral commission can erode public trust in the electoral process. This can lead to a lack of confidence in the commission’s ability to conduct free and fair elections.



In conclusion, the appointment of political party members to the Electoral Commission of Ghana can have several potential dangers that can undermine the credibility of the electoral process and erode public trust in the commission. The electoral commission needs to be independent and impartial to ensure free and fair elections in Ghana.