Opinions of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Columnist: Sampson Owusu Gyinaye

The hope of Ahafo Ano South West Constituency

Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye-Serbeh Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye-Serbeh

Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye-Serbeh native of Mpasaso in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency.

Educational Background

Ghana School of Law
Professional Lawyer

University of London
LLB. Law

Ghana Institute of Surveyors
Professional Surveying

Wisconsin International University College
MBA Finance

Project Management Institute USA
Project Management Professional, Project Management

KNUST
BSc. Land Economy

Kumasi Polytechnic
HND. Marketing

Prempeh College
General Arts

Because of the deplorable state of our Water by the so-called galamsey, Lawyer Serbeh has taken it upon himself to provide healthy and clean water for his Constituency. He said water is life.

The next face of parliamentary leadership will require young and energetic individuals with the technical know-how on leadership, governance, and matters of Legal aspect.

Decisions positioning the various constituencies will be levelled on the shoulders of individuals who have what it takes within and outside the laws of the country to make justifiable arguments that put forth the interest of the ordinary citizen of the country.

We have promised to deliver the best and we will surely present the best representation for
Ahafo Ano South West.

We present to you Lawyer SERBEH, a movement for elevation.

#IamForLawyerSerbeh
#BetterRepresentation
#StrongerConstituency

