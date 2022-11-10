The hope of Ahafo Ano South West Constituency

Opinions of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Columnist: Sampson Owusu Gyinaye

Lawyer Kwasi Kwakye-Serbeh native of Mpasaso in the Ahafo Ano South West constituency.



Educational Background



Ghana School of Law

Professional Lawyer



University of London

LLB. Law



Ghana Institute of Surveyors

Professional Surveying



Wisconsin International University College

MBA Finance



Project Management Institute USA

Project Management Professional, Project Management



KNUST

BSc. Land Economy



Kumasi Polytechnic

HND. Marketing



Prempeh College

General Arts



Because of the deplorable state of our Water by the so-called galamsey, Lawyer Serbeh has taken it upon himself to provide healthy and clean water for his Constituency. He said water is life.



The next face of parliamentary leadership will require young and energetic individuals with the technical know-how on leadership, governance, and matters of Legal aspect.



Decisions positioning the various constituencies will be levelled on the shoulders of individuals who have what it takes within and outside the laws of the country to make justifiable arguments that put forth the interest of the ordinary citizen of the country.



We have promised to deliver the best and we will surely present the best representation for

Ahafo Ano South West.



We present to you Lawyer SERBEH, a movement for elevation.



#IamForLawyerSerbeh

#BetterRepresentation

#StrongerConstituency