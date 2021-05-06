The good and evil

Opinions of Thursday, 6 May 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

God fashioned us impeccably. He imbibed in every one of us good and evil, in equal proportion. Then grant us the will to have absolute control over them.



Time didn’t deceive us though; it made it possible for the good or bad to become visible. If it’s good which has taken lead in your life, then that’s good news. But once evil permeates your soul, it turns into an unfortunate quagmire and nightmare.



People with good hearts make the world a better place to live. They relish beauty anywhere they’re seen. They serve as sources of inspiration for other people. Wherever and whatever they’ve been forbidden to go or do, they honour their part of the covenant with God. These are men and women who strive so hard to do things to please not men. Hence, our Lord becomes pleased with them, as they are in Him.



And there are those who’ve allowed society, friends, family, school, among many others to breed the evil in them to the brim. That being so, their conscience is usurped and overshadowed. Their sound judgement is clouded, too. They see, think, and only hear evil. Good is not a substitute for them either. Men and society cry because of their handiwork. Isn’t this troubling?



Here and now, to enshroud yourself with either good or bad is a personal choice. Life, we are told, is nothing but a test. You pass when you die with good, and you fail when you die with evil. Good has its repercussion, and evil has its ramifications. So, let us choose well.



By Yours Only,

Abdul Rahman Odoi (@Big Odoi)

Edited by Hafiz Laryea

