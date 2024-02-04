The future of politics in Ghana: Are the young people in the two main parties the catalyst we need for change?

Opinions of Sunday, 4 February 2024

Columnist: Awine Emmanuel John Agangzesum

The future of Ghanaian politics is a subject that ignites a profound, blazing passion within me. I found myself moved to tears as I listened to Samson on Newsfile. Yet, my heart sinks when I witness my colleagues defending the indefensible simply because it’s their party in power.



I’ve observed a certain level of objectivity, patriotism, maturity, and tolerance exhibited by Kweku Ayida and our mother Tangoba, both supporters of the NPP. Driven by his love for Ghana, Ayida has consistently spoken out against what he perceives to be the excesses of the very government he made enemies campaigning for in 2016 and 2020. This stance may have cost him a few friendships within the NPP. It is expected I have lost some friends from the other side for my comments as well. If you don’t support them, then you are not a friend.



What strikes me most is the maturity and tolerance exhibited by his mother, Tangoba, a staunch supporter of Bawumia. There’s no doubt she has supported Ayida in various ways. I am confident she wouldn’t sever ties with him for taking a different stand. Regrettably, such political magnanimity is a rare trait in Ghana. It’s a testament that love for one’s country can and should

transcend party lines. I hope the young people in both parties learn from this.



Think about this. Do you believe the young people in our two main political parties will bring about a positive in the next 15 to 20 years? Will they be the catalysts for the change we so desperately need?



Last night, I engaged in a conversation with a lady who sympathized with the current government. I shared with her why I want a change in governance, not because I am sympathetic towards the NDC but to safeguard the sanctity of our churches and the integrity of the few honest religious leaders left in our country. We found common ground in our concern that the government has politicized all independent institutions in Ghana, with religious institutions

seemingly next in line.



She confessed her reluctance to return to Ghana, disheartened by the current state of affairs. I tried to instill hope, suggesting that things might change in the next decade, but she countered with reasons why such a transformation seemed impossible.



“Awine,” she said, her voice heavy with concern, “Look at the kind of young people entering politics today. Some of these guys misused student funds but were left off the hook.” She went on to name certain executives of both SRC and Gradsact who squandered money and left. These same individuals have been co-opted into some presidential aspirants’ campaign teams. They first come pretending to fight for the interest of students, but the real motive is to use these positions to build their political careers so politicians can recognize them.



Last month, I had a conversation with my close friend who is currently working in the civil service. He was an ardent supporter of this regime back on campus. He complained about the vindictiveness in the public service. This is what he said… “Bro, you can’t voice out; if you do…you are off the payroll. He continues… “majority of us want to talk, but the fear of losing your daily bread, you just have to keep mute.” My response was "Charlie, just keep quiet and save your job,’ I had to because I knew how much his family depended on him.



He added… ‘Bro, why are we this wicked to ourselves? When I go to the office, and I see budget allocation for some projects, I become worried… for now, I feel like it is a punishment to be working in the public sector. The number of people who call for help is mind-blowing, and it is not their fault; the system is bad. Sometimes, I barely sleep; there is so much pressure on from family, forgetting we are just young for this.”



Back in the days on UCC campus, student kingmakers complained of the corrupt activities of some SRC and NUGS executives and vowed to campaign against them should they offer themselves to contest for any national positions. I was among such few individuals. Years down the lane, these young people offered to contest for national positions, and the same group of students who were bitter about their previous activities supported them against other candidates on the basis that they were alumni of the school- Politics of Identity!



Today, these unprincipled young guys have formed counter-groups against the very young people they represented years ago. They will spend the rest of their lives defending wrong and fighting any young person who complains against the government. Such people, I fear, might be leading NPP and NDC not because they are good or have Ghana at heart but because they are vocal and loud. This, I think, is the heart-wrenching reality of our politics. But I hold onto hope,

for it is the only thing stronger than fear.



I started commenting on political issues in 2018 I found myself compelled to voice my opinions on political issues because I could not withstand the hypocrisy and ethnic bigotry of some so-called neutrals and religious leaders. They spoke against the rot in the previous NDC but remained silent about when worst malfeasance in the current government.