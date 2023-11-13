The exodus of Ghanaian youths: A consequence of poor governance

Opinions of Monday, 13 November 2023

Columnist: Ernest Boakye Adinkra

In recent years, Ghana has experienced a notable exodus of its youthful population, seeking greener pastures beyond its borders. This phenomenon is not merely a matter of personal choice but is deeply intertwined with the issue of poor governance that has plagued the nation.



In this article, I delve into the multifaceted reasons behind the departure of Ghanaian youths and how poor governance is a significant factor contributing to this migration.



Economic struggles:



One of the primary reasons driving Ghanaian youths away is the economic struggle exacerbated by poor governance. Unemployment rates remain high, and job opportunities are limited, especially for the younger demographic. The failure of the government to implement effective economic policies, create an enabling business environment, and invest in sustainable industries has left many youths

without viable prospects for employment.



Graduates who want government assistance are informed that the state does not provide support for them to develop their entrepreneurial skills within the country. One such is the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.



Corruption and mismanagement:



Corruption within the government is another critical factor pushing the youth to seek opportunities abroad. Poor governance, characterized by corruption and mismanagement of resources, has resulted in the siphoning of funds meant for developmental projects. This not only hampers economic growth but also diminishes the trust of the youth in their government's ability to provide a stable and prosperous future. According to Transparency International, Ghana

ranked 72 as the most corrupt country.



Lack of basic services:



The inadequate provision of basic services, such as healthcare, education, and infrastructure, further compounds the disillusionment among Ghanaian youths. Many are compelled to leave the country in search of better access to quality education and healthcare, as well as a more conducive living environment. According to WHO data, connected illnesses claimed 7,653 lives in Ghana in 2019. That equates to 21 fatalities per day, or nearly one person per hour, from

avoidable associated diseases. The failure of the government to address these fundamental needs contributes significantly to the exodus of the youth.



Brain drain:



The departure of Ghanaian youths also leads to a phenomenon known as "brain drain, where the country loses its best and brightest minds to other nations. The lack of opportunities and a conducive environment for personal and professional growth drive these talented individuals away, leaving Ghana deprived of the skills and expertise needed for sustainable development.



To be able to leave the nation, hundreds of young people are looking for their passports. This has resulted in an extended queue at the nation's passport offices, where the leaders are acting as though everything is appropriate while the young people are inconsolable and desperate for a chance to escape Ghana.



The way forward:



Addressing the issue of poor governance requires a concerted effort from both the government and civil society. There is a need for transparent and accountable governance, with a focus on eradicating corruption, improving economic policies, and investing in education and healthcare.



Engaging the youth in the decision-making process and providing them with opportunities for skill development and employment are crucial steps toward retaining and harnessing the potential of the nation's youthful population.



Conclusion:



The departure of Ghanaian youths in search of better opportunities abroad is not merely a trend but a symptom of the deeper malaise of poor governance. To reverse this trend, the Ghanaian government must prioritize effective governance, address economic challenges, and invest in the well-being and development of its youth. Only through these measures can Ghana hope to retain

its talented youth and build a prosperous and sustainable future for the nation.