The erosion of journalism ethics in Ghana: Money versus truth

Opinions of Thursday, 7 September 2023

Columnist: KWADWO YE-LARGE(POLITICAL DOCTOR)

In Ghana, journalism has long been regarded as the watchdog of democracy, serving as a crucial bridge between the government and the governed. However, in recent years, there has been a disturbing trend that threatens the very essence of journalism in the country.



Some journalists are allegedly accepting money from politicians, rendering them unable to criticize those in power effectively. This erosion of ethics not only undermines the credibility of the media but also jeopardizes the health of Ghana's democracy.



Journalism is often referred to as the Fourth Estate of government, a check and balance to the powers of the executive, legislative, and judicial branches. Its primary duty is to hold public officials accountable for their actions, expose corruption, and provide citizens with accurate and unbiased information. For democracy to thrive, the media must remain independent and free from undue influence.



The rise of financial inducements



Unfortunately, in recent times, there have been growing allegations that some journalists in Ghana have compromised their professional integrity by accepting money and other forms of inducement from politicians. This financial influence has reportedly led to compromised reporting, bias in favor of certain political figures, and a reluctance to criticize those in power.



The impact on journalism



Loss of credibility: When journalists are perceived as being financially motivated or politically biased, the credibility of the entire media industry suffers. Citizens begin to question the authenticity of news reports and may turn to alternative sources of information.



Weakened democracy: A robust and independent media is essential for a healthy democracy. When journalists cannot freely criticize those in power, it weakens the system of checks and balances that is crucial for preventing abuses of authority.



Erosion of public trust:Trust is the foundation of journalism. When journalists are seen as beholden to politicians, public trust in the media erodes. This, in turn, can undermine the public's faith in democratic institutions.



Suppression of information: Journalists who are compromised by financial interests may avoid reporting on important issues or uncovering government misconduct, thus depriving the public of vital information.



A way forward



To address the poor state of journalism in Ghana, several steps can be taken:



Code of ethics: Media organizations should reinforce and strictly enforce codes of ethics that prohibit journalists from accepting money or favors from politicians or any other interest groups.



Whistleblower protection: Establish mechanisms to protect whistleblowers within the media industry who may want to expose unethical practices without fear of retaliation.



Media literacy: Promote media literacy among the public to help citizens discern between credible news sources and biased or compromised reporting.



Support independent journalism: Encourage and support independent media outlets that prioritize ethical journalism and investigative reporting.



Legal framework: Strengthen legal protections for journalists and media organizations, ensuring that they can operate freely and without fear of harassment or censorship.



The erosion of journalism ethics in Ghana, where some journalists allegedly accept money from politicians, is a cause for concern. It threatens the core principles of journalism and endangers the health of the nation's democracy.



To reverse this troubling trend, a collective effort from media organizations, government institutions, and civil society is needed to uphold the values of truth, integrity, and independence in journalism. Only through such measures can Ghanaian journalism regain its rightful place as the guardian of democracy and the voice of the people.