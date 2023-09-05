The era of former presidents coming back to win elections

Opinions of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

History is littered with catastrophic consequences of choosing a bad leader, and such poor judgments have had a serious negative impact on the destinies of some nations, ruining them beyond recovery. Understanding the traits of poor leaders can help us as a nation avoid such leadership pitfalls.



Former presidents coming back to win presidential elections is now the trend.



In 2004, Mr. Yanukovch was ousted from office by vast street protests in Ukraine only to be re-elected to the presidency because the opposition who replaced him turned out to be just as hopeless.



Some years ago, former Madagascar President, Andry Rajoelina staged a comeback to win Madagascar’s presidential election.



The NPP have used their hands to prepare their pot of doom.



With the economic hardship in Ghana at the moment, it is almost a mathematical certainty that former President, John Dramani Mahama will win the 2024 presidential election.



JDM is affable, a good communicator, an achiever, a game changer, and a promise keeper.



He already has the needed track record and experience to turn Ghana around positively; this is the wish of the jobless youth.



Let's all put our shoulders to the wheel to make it happen.



