The envious love journey of Sarkodie and Tracy Sarkcess

Opinions of Friday, 21 October 2022

Columnist: Isaac Donkor Distinguished

As a person, particularly a lady, former President John Agyekum Kuffuor argued, the best way to live to the actualization of your good dreams in life is to value a good vision over an already made fortune.



As he (former President Kufuor) once famously said, "If you leave a man with a vision for a man with a television, you will one day watch that same man on the television you chose over him".



Every lady's love story these days has to do with going for an already-established man, which explains why there have been so many slay queens spotted recently.



One woman I have grown to cherish and respect, not for her riches or her fame, which is by association, but for the patience and exceptional love she exhibited in her love life, is Mrs. Tracy Owusu Addo, fondly known as Tracy Sarkcess, the wife of Africa's most decorated rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as Sarkodie.



Miss Tracy could accept being with Sarkodie, who was then an underground rapper, despite having spent almost her entire life in Germany since the age of 13 and being exposed to riches, wealthy and powerful men, as well as a good education.



In her recent interview on Berla Mundi’s "The Day Show," Mrs. Owusu Addo intimated that at the time she was even ready to persuade her lover, Sarkodie, to come with her to Germany and find himself something productive to do for his life as she wasn’t sure of the music working for her husband, something many ladies of this generation will frown upon.



“At a point, I just wanted to send him to Germany, so he could work, make money, and do something for himself. "I did not believe in the music thing he was doing," Tracy said.



"My husband, I don’t know how to describe him. He is blessed with a vision and creates a vision—tells you what he sees. As a woman, if you find someone like that, who has his head in the right place, you will know he was the right person," She added in her conversation with Berla Mundi.



On several occasions, pictures of the rapper and his wife from many years ago have always caused a stir on the internet, with one question being asked, "So how come she was able to stay with such a poor man?"



Well, as she said herself, she saw a man with good dreams and not just that, but who was ready to go to any legitimate length to achieve that vision, which to her, was the convincing factor.



And now, what do we see? Most of the young and vibrant ladies have resorted to calling themselves something more decent, something similar to prostitution, which is the term “Slay queens,” and following married men just to have money and some little fame.



Though one may argue that such lifestyles have been able to give them some amount of riches and exposure, to call a spade a spade, Tracy Sarkcess’ wealth and fame, after her patience and unending support for her husband, are far more respected and cherished by many than that of the money lovers.



Their love has also been blessed with two children, thus a girl and a boy, something that is seen in our society as one of the most valuable achievements by any man.



The advice to our young, beautiful and vibrant ladies out there is to take their time and plan well before choosing who they spend their life with, preferably going in for a man with a vision and helping him to achieve it for the benefit of their future family.



A great ayekoo also goes to ladies whose love life is similar to that of Tracy Sarkcess and her lovely husband, Sarkodie.