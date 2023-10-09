The enigma of business secrecy: Apprehending the codified foundations of business success

Opinions of Monday, 9 October 2023

Columnist: Adeline Quarshie

“To possess secrete is to possess power. The difference between an ordinary and extra ordinary men is the peculiarity of the information they each possess.” If you have paid attention to a lot of the business summits, conferences and seminars advertised in the media, one thing is communal among them all – they assert to have secret keys to share that promises business or entrepreneurial success. They chant a lot about how lives and businesses would be turned around for good after attendance. Who wouldn’t want to grow their business?



To be “made” is a lifelong commitment, not a one-time event. Anyone that has been made today would have a life track record of not less than fifteen to twenty years on the average. It is often said that “Rome was not built in a day.” It took commitment, boldness, sacrifices, succession and continuity of a single laid out agenda. A one-time conference or seminar or summit cannot be the ultimate change moment. It may be a start, a top up or a shape up.



I believe strongly that any attempt to build something that is as lasting as a business should not be based on a one-time seminar, conference or summit. It must rather be a conscious and committed discipleship journey. Again, let me emphasize that no man or woman has ever been made without being held by hands of the men and women who have walked that same path and has successfully landed at the land of promise as they had earlier on perceived and hoped to come to; otherwise, known as mentorship.



Furthermore, that which serves as the master key to the “making of men” is access to secrets. These secrets varies and cuts across all themes of life but not limited to spirituality, industry, academic, and general life. Ladies and gentlemen, let me note that not every conference or seminar or summit have access to these secret dynamic keys that is able to “make” men and women in the field of business. Most times, you will hear conference and summit organizers make use of words such as, “’secrets of business’, ‘secret of building a strong business finances,’ ‘secret of financial prosperity in business’ and a whole lot of others.” Unfortunately, in attendance, you will discover that everything they are talking about can be found on google search on the internet. Some, word-for-word and others, a slight change of words. Maybe the definition of secret changed and I am not sentient to it. These observations gave me the understanding that these conferences care less about impact and more about cashing out.



A new strategy they have adopted is the use of notable faces; in business, media, corporate Ghana, entrepreneurs and celebrities. People who can pull crowds. The deception of success is that people that are less successful actually think that they can do what other successful people did to be successful. This is a misconception and misdirection of reality. No one shares the secret of their success in public. It is called a “secret” for a reason. You will discover that what these supposedly “successful people” share in such conferences and seminars are literally the same. And though they have shared, yet, we cannot identify the number of people who have become successful by applying the things that are shared in these conferences.



I was introduced to the International Christian Business Seminar and as usual, the invitation promised a turn around and a leap change. Of course, having attended a number of these business conferences in search of the special key that will help unlock my fortunes in the world of business, I was very familiar with that ‘cliché’ – “your business will never be the same!” Though in despair but with much anticipation and a little ray of the light of hope in my heart, I attended.

It was a preacher, meant for Christians. What has a man of God got to do with business? How can a carpenter teach someone to farm or an engineer teach the seamstress how to make a dress? I rhetorically asked myself. But hold on, there is a “bomb” about to be dropped. I sat down with a lot of doubt, despair and questions in my mind, and yet, a little hope to hear something that will change the story of my business forever. Maybe that hope was as a result of my quest for a turnaround in my business. My business is my life, my family, my child, my all in all and the only reason for my confidence in a prosperous future.



Soon the program had started, still with doubts in my head about the content not being any different from what I have already heard from other conferences. Then a statement hit me. “The comprehension of the God-factor not in the sense of “religious fanatism” but in the light of a prevailing wisdom that provokes and invokes reality is the first secret key to unlocking prosperity in any and every sense.” Wait a minute! What does that mean? Consciousness is that which breeds reality. The history of the entire universe among the Christendom has been fashioned around the understanding that “everything came out of nothing,” as it is interpreted in the text of Hebrews 11:3; and I quote; “Through faith we understand that the worlds were framed by the word of God, so that things which are seen were not made of things which do appear.” A deeper look into the text and reality will mean that “something does not come out of nothing” and therefore that which seem to have come from nothing actually came from something that already existed in a certain level of consciousness but cannot be held in feeble understanding, hence, the conclusion that “all things came from nothing” as purported to be the interpretation of Hebrews 11:3 is untrue. We cannot ignore the truth that revelation is progressive and in its progress, it gives forth to new ideas which is referred to as “innovation.” So, the writer of the book of Hebrews who is alluding to the fact that all things in the realm of the “seen” came from that which was “not seen” not that “which did not exist.” All things that came into existence seem to have come from nothing but in reality, they came from something called – “consciousness” which existed in God – the source force of creation.







In simple terms, until there is synchronicity between the mind and consciousness, nothing real is born. Reality is the fruit of the intercourse between the mind and consciousness. If the mind cannot go deep into the consciousness, the flesh is denied of experiencing reality. Wow! I have never been taught business from this angle before. Success is not found in the world or the economy or the environment. It is settled right within the deepest part of the consciousness. It was for no reason that Nikola Tesla, a Serbian-American inventor and electrical engineer who revolutionized technology in the late seventeenth and early eighteenth centuries said “no big laboratory is needed in which to think. Originality thrives in seclusion free of outside influences beating upon us to cripple the creative mind. Be alone, that is the secret of invention; be alone, that is when ideas are born.” Indeed, in seclusion, you get to have deeper contact with your inner self. Your mind get to journey into the quarters of your consciousness to mate with it to conceive and give birth to solutions. In this solution, your business finds relevance. For it is in the quest to solve society’s and world’s challenges that gives relevance to any business establishment. And when solution is achieved, relevance is inherited then prosperity becomes a norm.



Now, understandably, secret keys are not shared on conference podiums, rather, one must be tutored on how to positon himself or herself to access secrets concerning their lives. This is the new dynamic I discovered about the INTERNATIONAL CHRISTIAN BUSINESS SUMMIT - ICBS. Indeed, king makers are themselves not kings. The deception of the current world is that whoever that says can make a successful businessperson out of a person must himself be a business person. This too, is fallacious. We live in a world of callings, graces, talents and assignments. Some men are called to make other men but may not necessarily find themselves in the fashion in which those men they make are made. Just understand this key!



The man, Apostle Dan Clad, the founding father of the Ever Fruitful Christian Center – E.F.C.C, located at Dzorwulu, opposite the 365 Office Complex on the George Bush High Way, in Accra and also, the chief anchor and “visioneer” for the International Christian Business Summit – I.C.B.S that is aimed at fashioning men into business catalyst who will go out there to become a solution to economic challenges, and unemployment is a definition of dynamism.. He is mandated and poised to plant in ordinary men and women a mustard seed of business ownership, job creation, poverty eradication, and human relevance. Don’t let the name of the summit make you perspire. Though it has the term “Christian” but the keys shared in this summit is a universal key that has no boundaries or limitations with regards to religious, ethnic, racial or national identification. It is a call unto humanity. Calling men and women who are ready to be used as a battle axe against poverty, lack, famine, hunger, irrelevance and unemployment.



Possibility is gallantly matching towards impossibility through the raising of chivalrous men and women who will alter the course of human history in an infrequent manner through businesses establishment which its solutions touches the very core of the soul of the earth and humanity. A true “conscious” individual is a light and salt of the world. Practical consciousness erects men who are cities on a hill. The irony is that in every failure there is success; faith in fear; light in darkness; hope in despair; abundance in lack; prosperity in poverty; exaltation in rejection and independence in oppression. There is an answer to every challenge plaguing every generation if the men and women in that generation will go beyond the “self-mentality” and seek that which is unknown. Then shall the language of the said generation be called “the talk of possibility.”



Of the twelve months of each year, ten bring together a team of persuaded, purposeful, resilient, industrious, and capable individuals talking possibility, studying, accessing secret codes, inspiring, and networking to bring the vision to fruition. A day out of each of these months are slated as “BILLIONAIRES’ GATHERING.” With faith in their hearts, confidence in their bones, direction in their steps, unity of purpose and optimism in their speech, an army of “purposeful billionaires” are rising.



Eighty (80) billionaires are being raised, and four million (4,000,000) business entrepreneurs capable of building a nation are being inspired. You can be part of the ‘renaissance,’ a member of the reformation, and a legend of modernization. I have tasted, I have experienced. This is the narrative of a person who was already fed-up with the “Ponzi scheme” that is sheltered in the fabric of “business summit, conference and seminars.” I am without any shadow of doubt, throwing out an invitation to you, believing in what my eye and ear have experienced, and the transformative path my feet have accessed now. I know that you cannot regret your participation. It is not a day’s event. It is a lifelong journey. Come, let’s take this giant leap together.



