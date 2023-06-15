The emergence of sex and drug dealers in Pokuase and the police department

Opinions of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Columnist: Concerned Pokuase Community Member

In every community, there are both positive and negative elements that shape its identity. Unfortunately, Pokuase, a vibrant suburb of Accra, Ghana, has been grappling with a growing issue concerning sex, drug, and scrubbed dealers operating within its boundaries.



This article delves into the dark underbelly of Pokuase, shedding light on the challenges faced by the community and the efforts being made to combat this menace.



The emergence of sex and drug dealers in Pokuase has deeply affected the well-being of the community and its residents. The illicit activities of these individuals not only harm vulnerable members of society but also fuel an atmosphere of fear and insecurity.



The criminal networks operating within Pokuase have exploited the desperation and vulnerability of many, creating a breeding ground for crime and addiction.



One of the most disturbing aspects of Pokuase's underworld is the sex trade that has taken root.



Prostitutes, often coerced or forced into the industry, are compelled to sell their bodies for survival. Their presence in the community raises concerns about public health risks, as unprotected and unsafe practices contribute to the spread of sexually transmitted infections.



Moreover, the moral fabric of the community is eroded as sex work becomes increasingly normalized. We have hostels and guest houses like that of Ampax Guest House which has now rented the places out for these sex workers to stay and work. Most of these sex works are been protected by these drugs deals within our community and most of them are all foreigners (Nigerians).



Alongside the sex trade, drug dealing has become rampant in Pokuase. Local drug dealers offer various illicit substances, including marijuana, cocaine, and heroin, fuelling addiction and its associated consequences.



Substance abuse not only destroys the lives of individuals but also fuels crime rates and compromises the safety of the community. The availability of drugs within close proximity to schools and residential areas poses a significant risk to the well-being of Pokuase youth. These drug dealers are also operating strip clubs within Pokuase which makes other criminals from different parts of Accra come to the area.



There have been a lot of bag snatches at dawn when our market women are going to the market at dawn; it has also gotten to the point where you can’t walk at 9pm by yourself in some parts of the town.





The presence of sex and drug dealers in Pokuase has caused distress among its residents. Concerned citizens have come together to address this issue by engaging with law enforcement agencies, organizing community awareness programs, and advocating for increased security measures. These efforts aim to empower community members, ensuring they play an active role in keeping Pokuase safe.



Pokuase Police Department is in bed with these drug dealers to the point that the community does not trust the authorities in Pokuase anymore. If one goes to report an issue to the Pokuase Police Station, they will go back and inform the dealers that this individual has come to make a case about you, that is what is going on in Pokuase Police Station.



I personally am a victim of that. I was assaulted by these drug dealers and when I went to the police station, they made this case a foolish one.



The presence of sex and drug dealers within the Pokuase community is a distressing reality that cannot be ignored. It not only puts vulnerable individuals at risk but also threatens the overall well-being and security of the community.



By raising awareness, fostering community engagement, and enhancing law enforcement efforts, Pokuase can strive to create a safe and inclusive environment for its residents.



A collective commitment to eradicating this issue is crucial to ensuring a brighter future for Pokuase, where its residents can thrive without fear or the influence of criminal networks.



My next target is Engineer Afrifa of the Ga North Municipality...