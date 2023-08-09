The elephant is showing signs of livor mortis

Opinions of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Everyone has problems, but that of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia, and the NPP are multiplying by the minute and the party is likely to reel from the impact in 2024. They have turned out to be exactly what some of us expected them to be: useless.



The issue of economic hardship under the NPP government has far gone from excruciating acts of suffering to pure destitution, and this is taking up every minute of the lives of Ghanaians with worry.



Even many NPP members and supporters are carrying their disappointments around their necks like necklaces. They are starving, they need jobs to make ends meet.



They sound used and dumped, and they are livid; when hunger and anger work together the results are spectacular especially when their party had the luxury of sharing 200 Ghana Cedis notes during a by-election and some of their senior members are hoarding millions of cash!



No, the result of ravenousness and exasperation will not only be spectacular, but terrifying. This is an awful, ugly truth.



What is happening especially amongst members and supporters of the NPP is the shortest-straw sort of situation; it is a trust that has been misplaced. President Akufo-Addo is running with the ball but has not considered who made the pass.



These are just the tip of the iceberg.



The presidential primary election to be held soon will be an El Clasico! Eshi rado, rado. The seed of divisiveness has already been sown and it's bearing fruit. Big. Succulent. Fruits.



There are strong indications that the hand of God is against the elephant for mercilessly trampling upon the people of Ghana, otherwise, how can one explain the incessant bickering and confusion within the elephant fraternity?



Isaiah 49:26 of the Bible says: "I will make your oppressors eat their own flesh; they will be drunk in their own blood, as with wine. Then all mankind will know that I, The Lord am your Saviour, your Redeemer, the Mighty one of Jacob."



Let us keep hope alive, our redeemer lives. Mahama is coming!