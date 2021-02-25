Opinions of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Columnist: Jeremiah Mensah Appiah

The dream seed

What makes the difference between ordinary and extraordinary people is the pursuit of a dream. Ordinary people who can see and seize the opportunity a dream can afford them ends up living extraordinary lives.



Because only those who see their dreams are able to seize their dreams, they become architects who have seen a better future and are willing to show others how to make it a reality. Like seeds awaiting to be planted, we all have in us a dormant ability, capped capabilities, success awaiting to manifest, reserved power, uncapped gifts and talents that must be discovered and harnessed not only for our benefit but for the benefit of humanity and generations.



There is how far we can go that we haven’t gone, all we can be that we haven’t become, all we can do that we haven’t done, all we can achieve but we haven’t achieved, how far we can reach but we haven’t reached because we have not been able to see with an eye of potential and seize the numerous opportunities life present to us daily.



Whiles, not all are able to see opportunities in the challenges that we face in life, a greater percentage of those who are able to see opportunities never try to seize the opportunities because of the inconvenience they perceive they are likely to be confronted with. No good thing comes easy but with determination, hard work, persistence, and perseverance all challenges, no matter how big they may appear, can be defeated.



Every dream, vision, idea, inspiration is a seed of opportunity for greatness if only we can see it and seize it. Anyone who desires to achieve a dream must be willing to do more than just imagine the outcome. This is because to dreams is free, but the journey isn’t. You must be willing to pay the price to not only see it but also seize the dream thereby making it a reality. It is also not enough to have a dream, a vision or a gift, there must be a drive that pushes the dream, a strategy that deploys it and a character that protect it.



We have in us seeds that are supernaturally given and divinely appointed resources like abilities, talents, assignment, purpose, time, relationships, opportunities, proclivities, gifts, etc. for sustenance, sustainability and success. Within a seed is a fruit, a tree, fruits, trees and eventually forest in waiting to manifest but whiles it lies dormant, with no one seeing its potential and seizing the opportunity to plant it in the right soil and nurture it, it remains a seed.



To seize your dream, to become what you envision and to scale new heights; the price will be much higher than you anticipated, the journey will take longer than you hoped, the lows will be much lower than you expected, the disappointment will be far greater than you expected and the obstacles will be more numerous than you believed.



The challenges notwithstanding, we have in us the ability to overcome the obstacles we face in the pursuit of our dreams if only we can hold on long enough till the storms of challenges bow to our grit, resilience and persistence.