The dilemma of Nana Akufo Addo and his relative, Ken Ofori-Atta

Opinions of Saturday, 19 November 2022

Columnist: Joel Savage

I once said that it would be simpler for a camel to pass through a needle's eye than for Akufo Addo to remove Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister, and the president has indeed had trouble with that. Akufo Addo said that his relative's bank helped him with his presidential aspirations, so he won't fire him. The fact that Akufo Addo is keeping his useless relative because he aided him even further illustrates to everyone that he doesn't care about the common people who gave him power.



Do Ghanaians genuinely think that Akufo Addo's refusal to fire or name a new finance minister is because his bank gave him assistance? No, I don't think so; I believe the president is troubled by something much more severe. It's regrettable that the NPP politicians ignored their duties and waited for such damage to be done before making every effort to remove Ken Ofori-Atta because they believe that extensively investigating him will negatively affect the party.



The damage has already been done, regardless of whether Ken Ofori-Atta continues to serve as finance minister. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Volta region's North Tongu MP, has been able to pinpoint financial irregularities committed by the finance minister. The NPP politicians are aware of the situation, but as was previously mentioned, they are afraid of damaging the party's chances by telling Ghanaians the true nature of their disagreement with Ken Ofori-Atta.



Despite the fact that the NPP will not win in the upcoming general elections in 2024, I am unable to ascertain why these politicians are demanding Ken Ofor-Atta resign without disclosing their true motivations to Ghanaians. In case I wasn't clear, the NPP government has zero chance, not even 1%, of winning the 2024 election. The current challenges, the high levels of crime, corruption, and unemployment, debt, as well as the president's disrespect for Ghanaians, have led to animosity toward Nana Akufo Addo.



Most Ghanaians don't even want to know the president's name, much less see his face. He stated a few weeks ago that he would do everything in his power to ensure his government's success in 2024 since he knew that the NPP had failed as a party as a result of him, and he couldn't stand the implications of letting that happen. Akufo Addo, I'm sorry, but this won't happen. More crucially, because power belongs to the people, the so-called boss of the Electoral Commission will be careful this time.





Akufo Addo is aware that when Ken Ofori-Atta is replaced as finance minister, two things will happen: first, his financial dealings with his relative will be affected, and second, the new finance minister will find a significant amount of corruption within that family that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa or others haven't yet found. The newly appointed finance minister will reveal it because he doesn't want to be held accountable of Akufo Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta's corruption. This is what Akufo Addo is afraid of.



Before entering politics, Akufo Addo experienced financial difficulties. One of the reasons he stated, "Yeti Sika Su Na Ekomdi Yen." He knew that as soon as he was elected president, he would have the opportunity to make money and that appointing Ken Ofori-Atta as the finance minister would be ideal because no one would be able to tell when money is stolen or where it ends up. Akufo Addo is therefore preoccupied with stealing public funds the entire time and disregarded the issues of the underprivileged people he fooled.



As soon as the president declared his intention to build a cathedral, I knew Ghana would have significant difficulties. He was therefore unprepared when he unexpectedly assumed the office of president. There are absolutely no intentions to start working on improving Ghana. Akufo Addo only became president of Ghana to tamper with history, change the names of already built institutions, and neglect his duties. He did this to carve out a place in Ghana's history for his misunderstood or neglected family. That was his priority in entering into politics, and that's why he has failed.



It's as though Ghana needs a president, which is why Akufo Addo was elected even though he has no experience in office beyond corruption. It shouldn't have come to this in a nation with so many resources, including gold, diamonds, lumber, cocoa, and oil, but it did because the president, vice president, and finance minister are all incompetent. They can be able to persuade and speak well, but when it comes to being practical, they are inept.



The efforts to remove Ken Ofori-Atta from his position as finance minister may or may not be successful, but Ghanaians will remember this article because it promises that more corruption will be discovered because this is a family of political crooks. I don't regret saying that because I warned Ghanaians from the moment Akufo Addo was elected president that they should not expect much from him. They underestimated me, and now they are paying for their ignorance, and he is arresting individuals who criticize him without any remorse. He is aware of the people he can arrest, but not everyone.



Ghana's debt climbed in the last six years from GHC 120 billion to GHC 450 billion, and the finance minister claimed that GHC 330 billion of the loan was invested in One-District-One-Factory, education, interchanges, planting for food, jobs, and other areas that benefited the state. All of them are false; there isn't a shred of truth in anything he said, considering the lack of projects to back them up as well as the staggering levels of unemployment and corruption plaguing the economy.



The removal of Ken Ofori-Atta from his position won't fix or revive the struggling economy. However, it will lessen the flow of illicit money leaving Ghana's banks and going to unidentified places. The fact that Ken Ofori-Atta owns a bank is well known to Ghanaians, but I regret to inform you that both Akufo Addo and he also own something that only a select few are aware of, which contributes to Ghana's unaccountable debt. However, the reality is that nothing in Ghana is ever truly kept a secret. Only time will tell.