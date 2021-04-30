The devil’s call

Opinions of Friday, 30 April 2021

Columnist: Abdul Rahman Odoi

Ramadan Read,

Day Seventeen.



By this time, it may seem that your deeds feel starved.



Beside the Creator, you are the one who knows yourself very well. Those evil deeds which you’ve quelled ever since the commencement of the fast would now be passing some funny adverts in your mind. They’ll remind you about how you used to enjoy them, and would whisper to you that they’re ready to revert after fasting. This is Satan’s sweet illusion. So don’t fall into the blunder.



The obstinate one is always planning in us deception. What is good here is that he (satan) hasn’t been given the power to impose or hold our hands to commit any sin; he only invites us. The decision for you to buy from him or not is solely yours.



Family, we need to continually starve our evil deeds, regardless of the short mundane enjoyment. When we do so we shall be sensitive to evil. Thus, what we see, do or hear will be nothing but good. Ramadan is only to inform us about good, while fasting is here to reform the soul.



So succumb not to evil. Lest, it will put you into ignominy in the court of Allah. “The hypocrites are like the example of satan when he says to man, "Disbelieve." But when he disbelieves, he says, "Indeed, I am disassociated from you. Indeed, I fear Allah, Lord of the worlds." (Quran: 59:16)