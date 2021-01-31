Opinions of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Columnist: Rockson Adofo

The day that the merciless death, the conqueror visits you

A file photo of a corpse

The day that the most callous Death the Conqueror pays you a surprise visit, cold chill will descend down your spine. Your entire body skin will be filled with goosebumps.



You will not be able to open your mouth to say a word of plea for mercy to him. You will not be able to say a departing word of goodbye to your loved ones, should any happen to be around during the visit by the most wicked and merciless Death. Death knows no compassion. Death is not a respecter of persons. When he calls to your home, he will bundle you into his one and only palanquin he uses to whisk away people to meet their Maker God. When he does visit, your end has come.





Death on his visit to you will not give you a second or a minute to do anything. If you are lucky enough to open your mouth to utter a word of plea for mercy, it will fall on his deaf ears. You must always be ready for him as long as you are a living being. The bible says in Hebrews 9:27 – “Inasmuch as it is appointed for men to die once, and after this, judgment,…” You cannot escape death. Therefore, you had better do the right things, loving your neighbour as thyself; not needlessly suppressing others and seizing the things that belong to them. For the same bible says in Ecclesiastes 5:15, “As he came from his mother’s womb, naked shall he return, to go as he came, and he shall take nothing from his labour which he may carry away in his hand”.



Although we came from our mother’s womb naked, we do return to the womb of the earth clothed. Nonetheless, we have no choice over what dress we want to wear, the jewels we want to carry along and what type of coffin we want to be buried in when dead. All the things we may want to carry along, although as useless as they may be to us when dead, will be determined by our living loved ones.



Why then do we aspire to criminally possess the whole world at the expense of others? Why do we want to usurp things that belong to our neighbours? We do we want to mistreat others and gloat in their sufferings? Have we forgotten that we shall all be victims to Mr Death and subjected to the miseries of the six-foot coffin?



Why do you use politics to rob your people? Why should you lie about your election results to culminate in destructive demonstrations? For want of political power and illegal wealth, some people will go to the ends of the world to commit all the heinous crimes in the hope of gaining power. Some pastors and prophets will sacrifice human lives for want of fame and money.



Some Ghanaians will sacrifice human beings for want of quick money. Where will you take all these things when you die? Can your coffin hold all the material wealth you are criminally relentlessly acquiring when you die? No!



Even your last wishes can be challenged and changed. I have heard of people declare that when they die, they should not be taken to the hospital morgue but be buried same day. However, some families take contrary decisions once he/she dies. They rather do what he/she never wanted and their excuse is, he/she is dead and cannot see what we do. This goes to tell that you are not a master of all the things you acquire and your decisions made, once dead.







A super-rich friend of mine built a house at Kumawu cemetery, buried his mum in and instructed that himself and four others be buried there when they die. However, when he died, the Kumawu Roman Catholic Church decided if he was not going to be buried in the Catholic Church cemetery but his house as said, then they will have nothing to do with him and his burial as a Roman Catholic Church member.



Following their resolute determination as said, my friend had to be buried at the Roman Catholic Church cemetery but not in his house built at the cemetery elsewhere. This is to buttress my contention that man has no power over his properties and decisions when dead, especially, in Ghana. Therefore, we have to strive for things in genuine ways, taking other people’s needs and concerns into consideration.



The bible says in Mark 8:36 – “For what will it profit a man if he gains the whole world, and loses his own soul?” What will it profit Asantehene with his colluding security zombies, politicians and traditional chiefs if he gains all the Kumawu stool lands, loses his life and collapses Asanteman? He is today molesting Kumawuman subjects because he has chosen to be a scary human monster. We live to see how he will muster strength to face Mr Death, when he does visit him with his palanquin ready to bundle him in to face his God the Maker. How many acres of the Kumawuman lands or resources that he is so callously availing himself of that he will be able to take along with him when he dies?



How much money will John Dramani Mahama and his family, including his brother who evades import duties, carry with them into the womb of the earth on their death? Not much, I hope. Why then are they lying to people and resorting to all dubious means to acquire that amount of wealth? As merciless and wicked anyone appears, so shall Mr Death be to them when he calls around.



Do good, love your neighbour and seek the collective interests of your people and society, for there is not much to carry along with you when you die. The palanquin of Mr Death brought to carry you away cannot accommodate more than the barest minimum you may need – the clothes that you will wear on your body at the moment, the one wristwatch and ring that you will wear and the one mat and one pillow that you will sleep on. All the rest of your wealth so greedily and criminally obtained will all be vanity!





Genesis 3:19 says, “By the sweat of your brow you will eat your bread until you return to the ground—because out of it were you taken. For dust you are, and to dust, you shall return.” It does not say twist the arms of others, sweating profusely, to acquire your wealth, oh thy criminal Ghanaian.



There is no escape route for you when Mr Death does come to your house intending to take you away. Do good. Die a happy person. Meet your Maker in good spirits. This is my message for you all.