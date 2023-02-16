The cost of mismanagement: How poor economic management is making life harder for ordinary Ghanaians

Opinions of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Columnist: Kwaku Boateng

Ghana, a West African country known for its rich cultural heritage and vibrant economy, is currently facing economic challenges that have left many citizens struggling to make ends meet. Despite being one of the fastest-growing economies in Africa, Ghana's economy has been plagued by poor economic management, which has made the situation harder for ordinary Ghanaians.



The current state of Ghana's economy can be attributed to a combination of factors, including mismanagement of public funds, corruption, and weak economic policies. These factors have resulted in a decline in the value of the Ghanaian currency, high inflation, high interest rates, and low economic growth.



One of the major problems facing Ghana's economy is the mismanagement of public funds. Over the years, successive governments have failed to effectively manage public funds, leading to widespread corruption and financial malpractices. This has resulted in a situation where resources meant for public projects are misused or diverted, leaving the ordinary Ghanaian without the basic amenities that they need to live a comfortable life.



Another problem facing Ghana's economy is the weak economic policies. The government's economic policies have not been effective in addressing the key challenges facing the country. For example, the high inflation rate in Ghana can be attributed to the government's inability to control the money supply and manage the exchange rate effectively. Similarly, the high interest rates can be attributed to the government's failure to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, leading to a low level of investment and job creation.



In addition, the burden of Ghana's economic challenges is borne by the ordinary Ghanaian. The cost of living has risen sharply, making it difficult for people to afford basic necessities such as food, shelter, and healthcare. The lack of job opportunities has also made it difficult for people to earn a living, with many people forced to engage in informal and low-paying jobs.



To address the plight of Ghana's economy, the government needs to prioritize effective economic management. This includes implementing policies that promote transparency, accountability, and responsible use of public funds. The government also needs to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, by addressing the challenges of high-interest rates and low investment.



In conclusion, Ghana's economy is facing a myriad of challenges, many of which can be attributed to poor economic management by the duty bearers. The situation in Ghana has made it harder for the ordinary Ghanaian, with many struggling to make ends meet.



To address this situation, the government needs to prioritize effective economic management, by implementing policies that promote transparency, accountability, and responsible use of public funds. It is only by taking these steps that the Ghanaian economy can be turned around, and the ordinary Ghanaian can have a better standard of living.