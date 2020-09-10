Opinions of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Columnist: Emmanuel Okai

The coming judgment of God Almighty

Prophet Emmanuel Okai

The Almighty God has anointed me to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound; To proclaim the acceptable year of the LORD, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn.



As the word of the Lord of Host came to me these early days of September, 2020; I have made it known to all. This goes out to Europeans, Asians, Africans, North and South Americans, Australians and all who dwell on the Earth; both young and old, strong and weak, leaders and servants. All men should give ear to the word of God which He is about to fulfil across the whole Earth.



Wherefore the Lord said, for as much as this people draw near me with their mouth, and with their lips do honour me, but have removed their heart far from me, and their fear toward me is taught by the precept of men: Therefore, behold, I will proceed to do a marvelous work among this people, even a marvelous work and a wonder: for the wisdom of their wise men shall perish, and the understanding of their prudent men shall be hid.



The indignation and wrath of God is against all nations, and He continues; Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter! Woe unto them that are wise in their own eyes, and prudent in their own sight! Woe unto them that are mighty to drink wine, and men of strength to mingle strong drink: Which justify the wicked for reward, and take away the righteousness of the righteous from him! Therefore as the fire devours the stubble, and the flame consumes the chaff, so their root shall be as rottenness, and their blossom shall go up as dust: because they have cast away the law of the LORD of hosts, and despised the word of the Holy One of Israel.



Therefore is the anger of the LORD kindled against his people, and he hath stretched forth his hand against them, and will strike them: and the hills will tremble, and their carcasses will be torn in the midst of the streets. For all this his anger will not turned away, but his hand will still be stretched out.



Now to those who call on the name of the Lord of Host; Let your love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good and His hands shall comfort you. His reward will be for the righteous but all that disobey him and gone contrary to his word shall be consumed. For these days coming, He shall not arbitrate with any man. His might shall be seen in the winds but the wicked shall not stand as it passes. The moon shall be disgraced and the sun ashamed.



Moreover, stubborn nations shall seize to be nations and their land desolate; wild animals shall inhabit their land and feed on their carcasses. Their stench shall fly over the nations as dark clouds and the righteous shall see it and be afraid in their places.



This also cometh forth from the LORD of hosts, who is wonderful in counsel, and excellent in working. For thus has the LORD spoken unto me, Like as the lion and the young lion roaring on his prey, when a multitude of shepherds is called forth against him, he will not be afraid of their voice, nor abase himself for the noise of them: so shall the LORD of hosts come down to fight for mount Zion, and for the hill thereof. As birds flying, so will the LORD of hosts defend His City; defending also he will deliver it; and passing over, he will preserve it.



Turn unto him, from whom the children of Israel have deeply revolted. For in that day every man shall cast away his idols of silver, and his idols of gold, which his own hands have made unto him for a sin.



They also that erred in spirit shall come to understanding, and they that murmured shall learn doctrine. Strengthen you the weak hands, and confirm the feeble knees. Say to them that are of a fearful heart, Be strong, fear not: behold, your God will come with vengeance, even God with a recompence; he will come and save you.



The meek also shall increase their joy in the LORD, and the poor among men shall rejoice in the Holy One of Israel. Now therefore oh inhabitants of the Earth, clean yourselves and repent from your sins for the Great God of this Universe is coming with His Rod to strike the Earth mightily against its evil and this is closer than ever. The people and nations who hear His message and still continue in their trespasses shall utterly perish. Amen and Amen.

