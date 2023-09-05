The causes of coup d'états in Africa

Opinions of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Columnist: Henry Haruna Asante

One will not be wrong to ask why Africa as a continent has never been politically peaceful since generation.



Any student of political science will tell you that the reasons are not far-fetched. They are; economic mismanagement, corruption, violent extremism, and failure of the government to oversee fair distribution of national resources. These are but a few of the causes of these interventions by the military.



The spate of coups in sub-Saharan Africa in recent days is a wake-up call for all to ponder over and see the dangers ahead.



Following the coups in Mali, Burkina Faso, Guinea, Niger, and Gabon, many other African leaders have started what I call "re-strategies" within the army.



Paul Kagan of Rwanda who came to power in 2000 is still holding on to that 23-year reign and has implemented a one-party system. This means he intends to be a president for life.



Paul Biya who came to power in 1982 in Cameroon is still holding on to the presidency.



Following the coups in neighboring countries, Gabon presidents, Biya and Kagame have immediately reshuffled their military commanders to avert such moves as has happened in other African countries. The big question is, are these the solutions?



One cannot understand why leaders like Paul Biya who has been in power for 42 years after he has been a prime minister from 1975-82. Just calculate the number of years he has been in authority and still vying to contest yet another election.



Paul Kagame who came to power in 2000 is still holding on to power and has managed to silence all opposition parties. In sum, he is operating a one-party system.



The military is quietly watching and might strike soon despite all attempts to restructure the forces. The wave cannot be controlled.



African leaders must be prepared for any eventuality.