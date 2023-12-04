The blood will never lose its power for Mahama

Opinions of Monday, 4 December 2023

Columnist: Anthony Obeng Afrane

Andrae Crouch, a gospel musician, hymn writer, and pastor, wrote the song, "The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power." He was referred to as the father of modern gospel music and before his death on January 8, 2015, his compositions created a significant impression among Christians and non-Christians worldwide.



Andrae Crouch and his twin sister, Sandra, were born in Los Angeles, California, into a dedicated Christian home.



Andrae narrated his incredible story of how the song, "The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power" came to him:



"I was only 14 years of age, three years following my initiation to the piano, and had been invited to a friend's home. It was Memorial Day, and there was to be a party with most of the guests being choir members. When I arrived, the people were in the backyard barbecuing and generally having a good time. I was so shy and little and didn't want to go out there.



"I then said to the Lord, "God, I really love you. I would love to write songs for you. If you would give me a song, I will live for you forever."



"There was a large piano in the living room and I began to play. Suddenly, in my mind's eye, I could see Jesus carrying his cross up to Calvary and I said, "Oh, the blood!" And I began to sing, "The blood that Jesus shed for me . . ." The people in the backyard heard me singing and came into the house. They began to weep as they came and joined in my song. That was the writing of my first song, "The Blood Will Never Lose Its Power."



Tears began welling up my eyes as I read the story of Andrae and listened to his song. Some hours later, I read President Mahama's post on Instagram expressing his admiration for Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams after visiting him at the Action Chapel International to join in the commemoration of the Archbishop's 65th Birthday and 45 years in the service of the Lord. I saw JDM lift his hand in worship in a photo and I was touched.



According to Psalm 22:3, God lives and dwells in our praises, and whenever we worship God, the unthinkable happens. I immediately remembered Andrae Crouch's song and prayed that the blood that has been giving H.E. John Dramani Mahama strength from day to day should never lose its power on December 7, 2024.