The beast of no nation: Kudus to break Suarez?

Opinions of Friday, 2 December 2022

Columnist: Kelly West

The best-fit word for Luis Suarez in 2010 would have been ‘emunctory’. In science, an organ (such as a kidney) or part of the body (such as the skin) that carries off body wastes. Football-loving fans will appreciate this comparison as we are a few hours before the Ghana Black Stars' third FIFA World Cup group stage match against Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium.



The unforgettable ‘capital pains’ rocked the country after a crucial penalty was missed by Ghana’s all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan in the same competition 12 years ago at South Africa that denied the glory of the African continent the opportunity to advance into the semi-final stage.



Flashback and keep reading. We all know what transpired between Ghana and Uruguay when Suarez decided to act as EMUNCTORIES describing a person or player in a position whose function involves denying or removing potential goals from the goalpost.



The rising star from Ghana, Mohammed Kudus who has gained many pay attention to the Black Stars in Qatar is yet to unleash a payback to a country whose motto reads, “Freedom or Death”. Out of freedom, death, and out of death, freedom. This in my perspective describes the “Sun of May”, a country dominated by Christians ranked first in democracy, peace, low perception of corruption, e-government, and lowest ranking in the global terrorism index.



The 22-year-old midfielder for AFC Ajax, Mohammed Kudus has proven to be the best foot forward to Black Stars ahead of the break-or-make encounter with Uruguay and Luis Suarez.



The resilient force in any Hausa-speaking child is never underestimated, the darling boy as described by Black Stars, World Cup Star reported by Fabrizio Romano, celebrated in Nima with a mural, dagger in the hearts of South Korean, Kudus has gained every fire to light the Stars ahead of any nation or country facing Ghana.



Kudus is a beast of no nation. Undeniably, he’s the main reason Ghana’s hope to lift the world’s pride is still alive.



This match is building a lot of viewers to give attention to Zongo communities as many talents emanating from the streets are the “Zongo boys”.



All the best to the Black Stars of Ghana as we look forward to breaking Suarez and his other ten players in hours counting down to 3:00pm today as Ghana have not kept a clean sheet in their last nine World Cup matches.