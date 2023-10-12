The attack on UTV, the silence of the President and his Vice on the attack are condemnable

Opinions of Thursday, 12 October 2023

Columnist: Thomas Elleamo Yankey

Press freedom and human rights are fundamental pillars of democracy which help to ensure that there are “Checks and Balances” within the system and that citizens are free to express their views on mattters of national interests without fear of intimidation.



It was not by chance that the framers of our constitution deemed it important to enshrine freedom of the media and free speech in our Constitution, specifically under Article 162.



It is therefore concerning that we witness a laud silence of the President and his Vice on the barbaric, if not medieval, attack on United Television, on Saturday, October 7, while the station was airing - a blatant assault on our democracy! This dead silence not only raises questions about their commitment to human rights protection but also has severe implications on our democracy.



More worrying and hypocritical is the fact that before assuming office, the President claimed to be a Human Rights Activist and promised championing human rights protection and defending press freedom, and had his popular campaign slogan “monsor me nhwe”, to wit, “Please try me” and see. Those were sentiments similarly echoed by his Vice, Dr. Bawumiah. Ghanaians were therefore expecting a government that would prioritize press Freedom and uphold human rights and democratic values.



Disappointingly, however, the recent attack on UTV has added to the long list of similar attacks, violations and abuses which were begging for condemnations by the President or his Vice but which , as usual, are yet to come.



More shocking is the alacrity with which the President came out to clear or defend a number of his appointees who were involved in Corruption but has not issued a single statement condemning the attack on UTV and any of the mounting number of human rights abuses, and attacks on press freedom, issues of national interest and serious allegations against his government/or appointees. Neither has his Vice done so.



To remind us, following, is a recap of some of these serious abuses that neither the President, nor his Vice, has condemned in any way or attempted to debunk. First, Eight(8) people were killed during the 2020 election; there was the killing of a seasoned journalist, Ahmed Suale, the killing of the Personal assistant of the Vice President(alleged), the attack on the agent of the then Presidential Aspirant in the NPP’s just ended Super Delegates election, which resulted in serious injury on his eye, the chasing of Kennedy Agyapon’s agent into the bush in that same election and a host of others.



The attack on UTV and the other issues enumerated above and the lack of condemnation from the President and his Vice undermine essential democratic principles and cast a doubt on the integrity of the upcoming election.



Their ‘dead silence’, therefore, does not only amount to betrayal of the trust reposed in them by the electorate, but also, an assault on our democracy. The NDC USA sees the timing of these events as crucial as this same Vice President is currently campaigning to be elected as the next President. Does it mean that the Vice President, Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia is asking Ghanaians to vote for him as President to come and perpetuate these undemocratic practices? “Once bitten, twice shy.”



In the wake of all these human rights abuses and an assault on our democracy, it is just fair that we as citizens demand accountability from our leaders and hold them to their promises. It is against this backdrop that the NDC USA vehemently condemns the uncivilized behavior exhibited by thugs known to be affiliated to the ruling NPP and the inaction - the long silence of the President and his Vice, and will not mince words in calling on all Ghanaian voters not to be fooled again by the hypocrisy and lies of the Vice President, Dr. Bawumiah, he Is a pretender and a betrayer!



May God bless us all.



Thomas Elleamo Yankey

International Relations Consultant

Thomasyankey@gmail.com