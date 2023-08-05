The attack on Mahama's wife, Lordina, by Koku Anyidoho is disrespect to women

Opinions of Saturday, 5 August 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

Men are the type of individuals who talk about many topics in life, such as business, going on vacation, and preparing a wonderful life for their family, but it's uncommon for a man to encroach on the privacy of other people's wives to speak ill about them.



Just a few days ago, Koku Anyidoho, a suspended NDC official who has consistently attacked Mahama and is frequently ignored by the former Ghanaian leader, went so far as to accuse Mahama's wife of bleaching.



Since the death of former Ghanaian leader John Atta-Mills, no one knows what Koku Anyidoho, the former Deputy General-Secretary of the National Democratic Congress from 2014 to 2018, wants from Mahama.



He has been exceedingly furious with the ex-Ghanaian leader and has sought every available avenue to destroy him. Anyidoho has often attacked Mahama on the Twitter site; however, since Mahama has refused to pay him any attention, Anyidoho has now moved to Mahama's wife.



I don't need to include Anyidoho's slandering or disrespectful tweets on former Ghanaian President John Mahama in my post because I don't think they're essential, since they're motivated by hatred. However, I am aware that individuals who hate others suffer as well. Will Smith, an African-American musician and film actor, stated, "Throughout your life, people will make you mad, disrespect you, and treat you badly." Let God deal with what they do, for hatred in your heart will devour you as well."



Will Smith is right; the hatred in Koku Anyidoho's heart for Mahama is devouring, and he is suffering sleepless nights as a result. Many Ghanaians have accused Koku Anyidohu of being hired by the NPP to undermine Mahama's chances of winning the 2024 presidential election.



I cannot confirm the veracity of this report, but I do know that the former Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, remains the NPP's greatest threat owing to his previous accomplishments and intelligence.



What kind of man goes on social media to criticize someone's wife? If Koku Anyidoho truly loves and respects his wife, he will not insult someone’s wife. Anyidoho has no respect for himself or women, and I'm sad to report that his wife should not be proud of him as a spouse because he lacks the intelligence and responsibilities of a true husband.



Since Lordina was wishing her spouse a "Happy Anniversary" for their marriage, jealous Anyidoho attacked the woman.



Koku Anyidoho is a disgruntled man who wants to be seen as a better person in society, but his tweets are exposing him. "Bitterness can’t rule Ghana," he adds, but bitterness is eating away at him. Ghanaians can notice that he is losing weight rapidly. People do not need to be psychologists to analyze people's behavior; when someone is not okay, it is easy to tell, and when someone is pretending to care about things, it is also easy to tell. Koku Anyidoho is exactly that.



In my opinion, using the photograph of former Ghanaian leader, John Atta-Mills, for the profile of his Twitter account is even more disrespectful to the ex-president because Atta-Mills was a great gentleman and a kind modest person. He was never as arrogant and stupid as Koku Anyidoho.



My emphatic advice to Anyidoho is that it is not his concern whether Lordina bleaches or not; if he believes he has a right to choose, he should direct it to his wife.