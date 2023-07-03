The abhorrent condition of Takoradi roads under the NPP government

Opinions of Monday, 3 July 2023

Columnist: Joel Savage

When I first arrived at Takoradi in June, I noticed that the majority of the city's roadways were in terrible condition. I simply couldn't comprehend how the roads in a town with a port, where commercial activity connects other communities across the country, could be in such poor condition.



The streets of Takoradi are neglected, just as the port is dormant and business activity has decreased. I wasn't shocked to learn that Takoradi is the NPP government's stronghold because practically every region of Ghana where the NPP controls power is ignored or has developmental problems.



I made an effort to find out from the youth why Takoradi's residents continue to support the same political party despite the city's issues with underdevelopment and poor roads everywhere. The narration that came next stunned me quite a bit. Many of the people I spoke with claimed that Takoradi voted for the NPP instead of the NDC as a result of what the late John Jerry Rawlings did to them when he was in the military. They continue to be incensed by the heavy punishment they endured from the former Ghanaian leader and now that they have made a costly error, it may take longer to change.



I've been following the host of "Loud Silence TV," Kevin Taylor, for a very long time, and I've seen him bemoan the appalling conditions in Takoradi and Cape Coast often. Mr. Taylor may occasionally disparage particular leaders who he believes have disregarded these areas to their detriment. Up until the day I went to look into the causes of the cessation of commercial operations and the drop in both domestic and foreign investments at the port, I had no idea how severe the situation is in Takoradi. Since the NPP is aware that whatever the situation, the people will still vote for them, they have ignored and denied Takoradi developments.



Even if it involves decapitating my head on a silver platter, I'll let things change in Ghana, like how Kevin Taylor is working tirelessly to bring rationality and good governance to the country's oppressed masses. Ghana possesses gold, diamonds, bauxite, cocoa, oil, and other natural resources, but the majority of its citizens are hungry and unemployed owing to pervasive corruption, thus intelligent Ghanaians should rise and overthrow this tribal regime that has destroyed our nation. What irritates me is that the majority of those tribal bigots claiming that the NPP is the best party for Ghanaians reside outside of the nation.



While they enjoy lavish lifestyles and access to health care in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Germany, those in Ghana suffer at home or pass away if they lack the funds to visit the hospital. The NPP's era is finished, and the time has come for the government to figure out how to leave the former Flagstaff House since the majority of Ghanaians no longer have faith in Akufo Addo and the other NPP politicians, thus Bawumia or Kyerematen are of little concern to them.



It is no secret that the NPP administration led by Akufo Addo is the worst in Ghanaian political history, but many Ghanaian journalists are afraid to write about the catastrophe this administration has brought about in their country. Sadly, individuals strong enough to oppose this appalling administration are frequently threatened and attacked, but that won't stop me. The thing they detest the most is seeing you continue to write after they have made every effort to stop you. This is one of the reasons I have advised Anas Aremeyaw Anas to resist the cunning attacks made against him and to challenge, anyway, time will tell.



Sincere Ghanaians will agree with me that the Ashanti region, as well as the majority of Ghana's NPP-controlled areas, is underdeveloped. The administration knows that regardless of development, the people will still support the NPP regime, thus the people must continue to suffer. This situation persisted for years until the administration started acting to win over the populace due to by-elections. But as times change, the NPP administration can "fool some of the people all the time, but can't fool all of the people all the time."



After reading this post, the NPP should send its representatives to Takoradi to inspect the state of the roads. They would all agree with me that this administration is unfit to manage a country. They do not aim to reduce taxes or protect the public's finances, as Akufo Addo pledged. They purposely came to profit themselves, ruin the country, and sell state property, that’s why both the living and dead NPP politicians are corrupt. I, Joel Savage, said so.



Takoradi's terrible roads, which cause traffic every morning and after work. Photo credit: Joel Savage