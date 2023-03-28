The Zaruk factor Part I

Opinions of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Columnist: Abukari Ubaidullah

The title of this periodical may appear somewhat sophistic and eccentric to many readers, however I will dare state that the caption encapsulates the content, which is largely undergirded by extant literature, experiential learning, theoretical and knowledge-based resources.



The quest for political fame and other juicy trappings that comes with holding a political office has ignited the burning desire for political power from all manner of persons. This has gotten so serious that even people who lack a good relationship with the masses either wants to clinch on to power or non-performing political office holders do not want to relinquish power to the competent and capable ones.



Elections in Ghana is fast approaching making the two main political parties prepare themselves in readiness for the task ahead. As part of these preparations, political parties will conduct the ritual of primaries for both parliamentary and presidential aspirants. The New Patriotic Party which I belong will soon open nomination for all prospective aspirants to participate in this democratic exercise of electing competent and credible party members for both parliamentary and presidential slots.



That being said, it is without doubt that the constitution spells out the duties of a member of parliament which is primarily law making Under article 93(2) of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana.



However, due to scarce resources at the national level electing someone with the sole aim of making laws has become a then-current standard. MPs who are capable of attracting development to their constituencies have raised the bar high and are now the yardstick for measuring the performance rather than just law making.



It is, indeed, an undeniable fact that we choose to exercise our voting rights by electing Members of Parliament in anticipation that those individuals will not only serve as law makers but as development agents as well to the benefit of indigenes of their constituency.



But all said and done, it would be absolutely wrong for anyone to suggest for a moment that every individual can prudently steer the affairs of the constituency to the right direction if given the opportunity.



Dear reader, the emergence of Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu affectionately called by the Nanumba community as SOKAM ZARUK and the Konkomba community as UBAKAM ZARUK (everyone’s Zaruk) into the political landscape and most especially his activities within the Bimbilla constituency has gotten to my attention, the reason for this periodical. Alhaji Zaruk is a business man, an educationist, an entrepreneur and a politician.



He holds a masters certificate in Business Psychology and another masters in Business Administration from university of Applied Management and University College of Plymouth, UK respectively. He is currently pursuing his PhD with Girne American University and will be completing this year. In 2008, he contested for the position of National Nasara Coordinator with an impressive performance even though he couldn’t make it.



Alhaji Zaruk didn’t feel discouraged by his electoral loss and decided to effectively engage in party activities across the country and especially his constituency of birth, the Bimbilla constituency. His involvement wasn’t just by physical presence but also contributing resources to ensure that party grassroots get energized and win more votes for victory 2020 and beyond.



So, what is the Zaruk factor? The Zaruk factor is; in 2019 the effervescent grassroots man, was the first to make donation of covid relief items to the constituency. This was targeted at protecting the indigenes from the dreaded COVID-19. They say a healthy nation is a wealthy nation and the indefatigable Alhaji Zaruk couldn’t sit aloof for the ravaging effects of COVID-19 to dawn on the good people of Bimbilla constituency.



In the year 2020, frantic efforts were made by party leadership in the Bimbilla constituency to get polling station executives educated and trained on what to expect and look out for during the 2020 general elections. It is the Zaruk factor that came to their aid and the job was done to perfection. Our major opponents, the NDC could not execute their shenanigan and Machiavellian tactics during the elections due to the extreme vigilance of our members at the grassroots.



In other to win more votes for the NPP in the 2020 general elections, Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu made a donation of Motobikes to the party in the Bimbilla constituency. Motobikes are always important in elections because it helps in moving to the far to reach hinterlands. This particular gesture was so effective and made mobility to and from the villages much easier.



It is, indeed, an undeniable fact that despite his numerous contributions both in cash and in kind, Alhaji Zaruk presented himself and was part of every campaign held for votes within the constituency. The charismatic, effervescent and esoteric politician whose political traits is understood by a few in this primitive political space of ours believes that monetary resources doesn’t work on their own unless there is a human factor which is what he does with alacrity. His efforts contributed to president Nana Addo getting 39,666 representing 58.99% of valid votes cast and Hon. Dominic getting 40,023 representing 57.69% of valid votes cast.



Take my word for it, dearest reader, the future of NPP Bimbilla constituency is indeed looking bright because of the quadragenarian Alhaji Ahmed Zaruk Nuhu, who against all odds, makes time and resources available to project the good image of the constituency.