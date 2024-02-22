The Yendi Dream: Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama personified

Opinions of Thursday, 22 February 2024

Columnist: Mohammed Fusheini

Yendi is one of the oldest towns in Ghana with high potential of agricultural investments, tourism as well as human resource development.



It is the traditional capital of the Dagbon kingdom and has since played very significant roles in the development of Ghana, Africa and the world. The sons and daughters of this great city spreads throughout the world with many leading innovative ideas and developments in all facets of life. Even though, not many of its citizens are interested in politics; the few who are involved in politics are doing so well in shaping the development needs of the town.



As far back in the 90s, various leaders have had opportunity to represent Yendi in parliament and to serve the people to the best of their abilities. A lot more expressed interest in representing Yendi because they want to. Some feel it is a birth right others feel they just have to be Member of Parliament albeit for a self-serving ego! Nonetheless, in every election cycle, they are always election entrepreneurs or merchants who not in the interest of Yendi will make attempts to create, loot and share aspirant’s money in the hope of making them MPs. Just to remind you, a man was brought from Tamale and he equally distributed a lot money and bicycles but couldn’t garner votes after the merchants took his money and bicycles. You remember right? Well, that has been the bane of many people who are desperate to become MPs without seeking God’s guidance.



Fast forward in the 20s, Yendi has taken the center stage of national politics for both good and bad reasons. Majority being good albeit its image suffered in the hands of toxic propagandists for party and individual interest. 'Politricks' murdered the soul of Dagbon and practically rendered its national significant useless to the satisfaction of the few political entrepreneurs who benefitted in the unstable situations in Yendi. Painful memories but vital for our discussions on the future of Yendi.



What then is the future of Yendi? Yendi’s future is Dagbon’s future! Dagbon’s future is Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama-the current MP, Board Chair and Chairman of Moslems Caucus in Parliament. His vision and mission of Yendi being a place of hope, a place of opportunities, a place of national significance! Just so you understand-'The Yendi Dream' is personified in him. In the light of our current developments in both human and infrastructural facets borne out of a vision of one of the greatest sons of Dagbon Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama- a man with a purpose! A man whose actions does not change when times changes. A truly born leader from the lineage of great political colossus. He holds the future of Yendi for Yendi and by extension Dagbon! It is needless to outline the various human and developmental projects that his presence has brought to Yendi talk less the Super Representation in parliament and other national events and leadership roles.



Whilst they will always be dissenting voices; I urge my fellow 'Yendariens' to keep faith with the status quo for there is clear distinction between want and purpose. Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama has a purpose for humanity in general of which many have benefitted and still benefitting from his service to Yendi and Dagbon. He has always demonstrated his commitment to Yendi by his greater representation and branding of Dagbon to investors in and outside Ghana. He has spent his personal resources for the development of Yendi than many of our leaders in Yendi and from Yendi. Whilst many are focused on confrontation; he focuses on collaborations because for people at the top achieves more on collaboration than confrontation.



Beloved, the Yendi dream is progressing steadily and need not be interrupted by wishful thinking and blind hatred and bitterness. The legacy of service continues!



Congratulations once more son of a lion Dan Aliu Jikan Mahama-MP Yendi 2025 and beyond!



