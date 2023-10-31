The West holds the world hostage in political terrorism

Opinions of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Columnist: Dabar-D'vorah

According to the report, Josep Borrell, the EU’s chief diplomat, formally handed over the 105 vehicles to Ghana’s Armed Forces on Saturday during a visit to the country.



In everyday usage, “terror” simply means “great fear”, something or someone that causes great fear.



“Tyranny characterized by failure of obedience to guarantee safety and the infliction of arbitrary punishment to create fear and paralyse resistance.”



The definition of terror itself depicts what Ghanaians have been living for some years now since the Akufo-Addo-led government took power.



Terror is the arming of the nation which is already politically polarized, corrupt, and being ruled by greedy politicians.



The killing of journalists is terror perpetuated to silence those who dare speak against injustice.



Paul Wilkinson asserts that in its most important and general sense, the term terror signifies a psychic state of great fear or dread” The term, he went on, also denotes the action or quality of causing dread, and great fear, terror, he informs us, comes from the Latin verb terrere, which means “to cause to tremble”, while deterrence comes from the Latin word deterrere meaning “to frighten from”.



Some things can generate terror in human beings, apart from the actions of man, these include: Europe and the West assembling themselves on African soil again, this time with more sophisticated weapons with perhaps an aim to wipe African people off the continent as they scramble for its resources.



Apart from the above, there are three major types of terror:



Psychic terror: e.g., when a terrorist places a gun against a person’s forehead.



Criminal terror: carried out by individuals who want to utilize blackmail or intimidation to enrich themselves.



Political terror: Political terrorists can affect political murder to produce psychic terror.



I would be focusing on political terror which includes: Indiscriminate action.



The unpredictability of area or time of action, though on a few occasions, some people get warned just like the Akosombo Dam spillage which the Akufo-Addo government has ordered probably displaced people and robbed them of their voting rights as people's voter IDs would have lost in the floods.



Extreme and ruthless destructive methods – genocide, massacre, political murder, physical beating, harassment, defamation campaign, rape, biochem agents utilization, etc. When a government is indifferent to existing moral and

humanitarian codes and considerations etc, that itself is terrorism.



Other forms of terror could be defensive terror, repressive terror, enforcement terror, and agitational terror, defensive terror is the “systematic use of terrorization by groups in a population to defend the status quo, moral values as we experienced in recent times when Africa pushed against the enacting of the LGBTQ+ or traditional rights.”



Repressive terror is the “systematic use of terrorisation by a government or by rebels to eliminate rivals, coerce popular support, or maintain conformity within the rebel organisation.” Enforcement terror relates to repressive terror as the former is the terror launched by those in power, while agitational terror stands for the terroristic acts launched by those aspiring to power.



Terrorism around the world today is politically sponsored by world powers and it is for “ruling by fear and intimidation”. “systematic violence is aimed at undermining the authority structure to violate moral laws without scrutiny.”



If we examine the definitions of terrorism, it is clear that two major phenomena stand out, these are; fear and violence, and their success depends on whether or not, the powers there are behind it.



“The threat or use of violence and terror for the achievement of a political, socio-economic or other expedient purpose against an individual or group of individuals, or a group of people, among others is terrorism. This can be perpetrated in many forms.



Just as there are different types of terror, there are different types of terrorism based on different variables, for example, in terms of the objectives of terrorism, one can talk of political terrorism and criminal terrorism, terrorism can also be organized or unorganized. Using the source of the terroristic action, there can be state terrorism, group terrorism, or individual terrorism, on the spatial (geographical) of special scope, there can be national or international terrorism, there are also repressive terrorism, revolutionary terrorism, and sub-revolutionary terrorism, So what type of terror must Ghana and many countries in Africa be protected from?



BRICS?



BRICS is an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The term was initially created as BRIC (without South Africa) by Goldman Sachs economist Jim O'Neill in 2001. He believed that by 2050 the four BRIC economies would come to dominate the global economy. South Africa was added to the list in 2010.



Political terrorism:



“This political terrorism can be described as a sustained policy involving the waging of organized terror either on the part of the state, a movement, or faction, or by a small group of individuals, and in this case, it has been global.



Political terrorism is geared towards the achievement of political objectives and can be carried out by either a government (those in power), the opposition (those aspiring to be in power), a liberation movement, or a terrorist body.



In this case, The West has Politically Terrorised the Middle East and every nation they can profit from since time. They plundered Africa for over 400 years and now, they are back weaponising our governments to make ready to shoot and

kill its people while they play the saviour.



Europe - leave Ghana to enjoy the peace it has known since the Yaa Asantewaa resistance. There are no terrorists on Ghana's waters, borders, or within it. The only terror that is plaguing Ghana right now is you arming our government to

defend your interest against BRICS.