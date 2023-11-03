The Volta dam water spillage, flooding disaster: Lessons, future preparations, and the prospects of a legal class action

Opinions of Friday, 3 November 2023

Columnist: John Wussah

The Akosombo Dam water spillage and flooding of 2023 stand as a grim reminder of nature's unpredictable force, compounded by human infrastructural decisions.



Located strategically on the Volta River, the dam's spillage led to massive floods inundating the southern parts of the Volta and Greater Accra regions of Ghana. Over 8,000 individuals found themselves displaced, and critical infrastructure, including roads, bridges, homes, and educational institutions, suffered considerable damage.



1. Importance of Comprehensive Data



Understanding the breadth and depth of a disaster like this requires robust data collection mechanisms. Such systems offer a multi-pronged advantage:



a. Infrastructure Damage: Evaluating the extent of infrastructure damage aids in earmarking financial resources for reconstruction. It also assists in prioritizing which structures need immediate restoration.



b. Loss of Livelihood: When livelihoods are devastated, it is not just an immediate economic impact; it is the potential loss of future earnings and community stability. Proper documentation ensures equitable allocation of recovery resources and forms the basis for compensating affected individuals.



c. Human Casualties: Beyond the immediate tragedy of lives lost, understanding the circumstances of these casualties provides a roadmap for enhancing public safety measures in the future.



2. Lessons Learned



a. Emphasis on Data Collection: The chaos that ensues post-disaster can be overwhelming. A well-structured data collection system ensures that relief operations are efficient, targeted, and effective. It forms the backbone of post-disaster recovery and planning.



b. Risk Reduction: The Akosombo Dam spillage underscores the critical need for proactive measures. Early warning systems, constant monitoring of dam reservoir levels, and predictive modelling can potentially mitigate or even prevent such devastating occurrences.



c. Infrastructure Robustness: Beyond just building, the emphasis should be on constructing resilient structures. Infrastructure should be designed keeping in mind the worst-case scenarios, ensuring they can withstand or recover from significant natural adversities.



d. Community Engagement: A well-informed community is better prepared to manage disasters. Regular awareness programs, drills, and community-based disaster management initiatives can significantly reduce the human impact of such events.



e. Collaborative Approach: Engaging experts from various fields, from environmental scientists to civil engineers, will provide a multi-dimensional understanding and approach to managing and mitigating disasters.



3. Future Preparations



a. Regular Dam Assessments: Ensure the dam undergoes regular and rigorous safety assessments. Address any structural or operational concerns promptly.



b. Evacuation Plans: Establish marked evacuation routes and shelters. Conduct periodic evacuation drills to familiarize the local populace with the procedures.



c. Strengthened Communication Channels: Develop a robust communication network to relay vital information swiftly to the relevant authorities and the public.



4. Advanced Technological Predictive and Monitoring Systems



To effectively predict and manage dam water levels, it is imperative to integrate cutting-edge technologies into monitoring and control processes. Some of the key technologies that can assist in predicting and managing the dam's water level include:



a. Artificial Intelligence in Dam Monitoring: Recent technological advancements have seen artificial intelligence (AI) becoming a cornerstone in predictive analysis. A study from the journal Modelling Earth Systems and Environment shed light on the potential of AI in dam monitoring1. Key findings from this study include:



i. Least Squares Support Vector Machine (LSSVM): Highlighted for its reliability, LSSVM offers a promising avenue for predicting piezometric water levels in dams1.



ii. Group Method of Data Handling (GMDH): Another AI method that highlighted efficacy in dam water level prediction1.



iii. M5 Prime & Gaussian Process Regression (GPR): Both computational tools have been identified as reliable assets for predicting dam water levels1.



These tools, once integrated into the monitoring systems of dams, can provide accurate and real-time predictions, enabling authorities to take timely preventive actions.



b. Real-time Hydrological Forecasting by VRA: The Volta River Authority (VRA) is already leveraging forecasting methods. Using an ensemble of data from weather stations, river gauges, and other pivotal sources, the VRA's real-time hydrological forecasting system can anticipate potential spillages2. This proactive approach allows for necessary preparations, ensuring minimal damage if spillage becomes inevitable.



c. Innovative Monitoring Techniques:



i. Remote Sensing: A non-intrusive method, remote sensing employs satellites or aircraft to gather crucial data on water levels. It offers a broader perspective, enabling authorities to grasp the overall situation in real time3.



ii. Geodetic Monitoring: Precision is paramount when it comes to dam monitoring. Geodetic techniques leverage GPS and related instruments to measure even minute changes in the dam's height, offering insights into structural integrity and water load.



The integration of artificial intelligence, real-time forecasting, remote sensing, and geodetic monitoring can revolutionize the way dams like Akosombo are managed. By embracing these advanced methodologies, authorities can ensure better preparedness, swift responses, and ultimately, the safety and well-being of the communities in the vicinity of such infrastructures.



5. Involving Communities: The Role of a Community Representative on the Board



To address the concerns and perspectives of the communities in the Lower Volta-affected areas, it is imperative to have a dedicated board member who will serve as the representative of these communities. This representative should be chosen in consultation with the affected communities to ensure their voice is heard at the decision-making level. The importance of such a board member cannot be overstated:



a) Ensuring Local Input: The community representative will provide crucial local knowledge and insights into the potential impact of dam operations on the communities. This input can help in making more informed decisions that consider the well-being of the affected people.



b) Accountability and Transparency: Having a community representative on the board enhances transparency and accountability. It ensures that the interests of the affected communities are represented and that decisions are made with their welfare in mind.



c) Improved Communication: The presence of a community representative can facilitate better communication between the dam authority, government, and the affected communities. It can help bridge gaps in understanding and foster a cooperative approach to dam management.



6. Prospects of a Legal Class Action as a Deterrent and a Check and Control Mechanism



In the wake of the Akosombo Dam Spillage disaster, affected individuals and communities may have to consider the prospects of a legal class action against the Volta River Authority (VRA) and the Ghana Government. This potential legal action would be rooted in allegations of a breach of their duty of care toward the communities impacted by the spillage.



It will serve as a deterrent, check, and restraint on the VRA and the Ghana Government, emphasizing their responsibility for safeguarding the well-being and safety of the citizens and their property. The legal action would seek compensation for the losses, damages, and suffering endured as a result of the spillage, further highlighting the consequences of their alleged negligence.



The basis for such a class action would likely center on alleged negligence, inadequate maintenance, and lack of appropriate preventive measures by the VRA and Ghana Government. The VRA and the Ghana Government appear to have failed in their duty of care by not taking adequate measures to prevent the disaster.



It would be argued that the adoption of advanced predictive technologies, more robust monitoring systems, and proactive risk mitigation strategies could have potentially averted or minimized the disaster, and their failure to implement these measures amounted to a breach of their duty to protect the affected communities.



This potential legal action serves not only as a means of seeking redress for those affected but also as a powerful tool for holding accountable those entrusted with the management of critical infrastructure. It reinforces the notion that negligence in the management of such infrastructure carries legal consequences, thereby compelling the VRA and the Ghana Government to prioritize the safety and well-being of their citizens in future decisions and actions.



Conclusion



While the Akosombo Dam water spillage and flooding of 2023 will remain a dark chapter in Ghana's history, it serves as a potent lesson. By embracing a proactive approach, emphasizing robust data collection, investing in resilient infrastructure, and recognizing the potential legal ramifications of future disasters, Ghana can ensure that its communities are not only better prepared but also resilient in the face of future natural adversities.



The integration of advanced technologies in dam monitoring is a critical step towards preventing such disasters and safeguarding the well-being of its citizens while also ensuring accountability for responsible parties in the event of negligence. Additionally, including a community representative on the board is a significant step towards ensuring that the voices of the affected communities are heard and considered in dam management decisions.



By: Mr JC Wussah

Sydney, Australia

Date: 2 November 2023

Twitter/X: @JohnWussah