The Prince of December helps bank “crack the code” in money case?

Opinions of Wednesday, 16 August 2023

Columnist: Koku Agbenaza

It is no news that fraudulent activities such as wire transfers abound, especially within current times, but a most shocking, unexpected one involving a rich bloke of Ghanaian-descent is one that still leaves minds bespectacled.



And you’d need to read the details, one after the other, to fully grasp this.



Already talked about a lot for his involvements in the promotion of the Barbie Movie across many marketing platforms, it became slightly unusual when, from nowhere, he became the center of an investigation into huge sums of dollar-fraud.



The best part of this, though, is that he helped the investigation make a substantial progress in its investigations.



Our man had woken up realizing he had no money on him; yes, you can be rich and still without money and that is why a good name is better than riches and all of this is happening when his brand is doing so well and he’s excited about it.



But it could it all be a test from God? he recalled having received some money during his Barbie Movie promotions but that wasn’t the deal.



And then came the call from the bank: the bank was investigating him about the money and networth.



For 2 hours, the grueling grilling process went in the bank.



The money in question was almost half of $100,000 and the bank decided to take the next steps in the investigation, the final date to close the pending investigation will be May 2024.



Good riddance, was exchanged he describes it. As he put it himself, he believes elevation comes with its own troubles.



This versatile singer says it as it is: this brings a close to the chapter of business that has existed between the two – he and the bank.



But it wasn’t without some indirect benefits because they kept Googling his name.



And he is already inspired by this experience to name his music album, or just stick with the original ‘Lily of the Valleys’ title.



In the meantime, when the young artiste gets back home to Ghana this September, he knows the whole city of Accra will stand in expectation of the wonders he brings with him.







