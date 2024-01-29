The NPP’s self-destructive spiral: A party eating itself alive

Opinions of Monday, 29 January 2024

Columnist: Ken Braimah

In the world of Ghanaian politics, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has long been a dominant force, often regarded as the epitome of stability and leadership. However, recent events within the party have led many to question the direction in which it is headed.



This article explores the metaphorical self- destruction of the NPP, drawing parallels with Chinua Achebe's "Things Fall Apart" and the disconcerting

pattern of internal discord that has emerged under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo.



The first signs of the NPP's internal strife became apparent with the controversial removal of key figures within the party, such as Paul Afoko, Kwabena Agyepong, and Dr. Nyaho Tamakloe. This internal power struggle resembled a coup, with influential voices being silenced and ousted from positions of authority.



The party, once known for its unity, started to show cracks in its foundation.

The departure of Alan Kyerematen, a prominent figure within the NPP, marked a turning point in the party's trajectory. As he exited alongside other respected members like Hon Alhaji Saddique Boniface, Lawyer Boabeng Asamoah, Hopson Adoye, and Hon Afisa Otiko, the NPP began to resemble a North American rat snake consuming its own body.



The exodus of such experienced individuals left a void that the party has struggled to fill, and the repercussions of this internal rift are still felt today. Nana Akufo-Addo's leadership during this tumultuous period has come under scrutiny. Instead of fostering unity, his tenure has seen the party fragment, with dissenting voices marginalized or silenced.



The vacuum created by the departure of seasoned members has not been adequately addressed, and the party now faces challenges in presenting a cohesive front to the public.



The party's descent into self-destruction has been exacerbated by the silencing of dissenting voices. Those who dare to question or criticize the current trajectory of the NPP find themselves marginalized or cowed into submission. This suppression of alternative viewpoints has created an echo chamber,

hindering the party's ability to adapt and grow.



Chinua Achebe's famous line, "The center cannot hold" echoes through the halls of the NPP. The party, once a stronghold of unity, is now grappling with internal divisions that threaten its very core. The erosion of trust and the sidelining of experienced voices have weakened the party's ability to stand firm

in the face of external challenges.



As the NPP grapples with internal strife and the aftermath of its self-inflicted wounds, the question remains: can the party reclaim its former glory and unity? The metaphorical rat snake consuming itself serves as a cautionary tale for political organizations everywhere. The NPP's journey from a symbol of

stability to a party in disarray calls for introspection and a renewed commitment to the principles that once defined it. Only time will tell whether the NPP can rise from the ashes of its self-destructive tendencies and once again become a formidable force in Ghanaian politics.