The NPP presidential primaries is getting funnier

Opinions of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Columnist: Lawrence Appiah-Osei

Does anyone know why in this early stage of the NPP presidential primaries, they have started talking about unity? They haven’t elected their best five for the November showdown, but they are talking about unity. This means the campaign machinery has been skewed in favor of one candidate and the other candidates are so angry and preaching danger for the party.



The anger between the Bawumia camp and the Alan camp started when the Personal Assistant to Dr. Bawumia, Dr. Gideon Boako, told the other presidential candidates that if they can’t campaign around Dr. Bawumia, then they should leave the NPP and form their own political parties.



Dr. Bawumia himself added to the anger when he told delegates that, when the party needed someone to be the star witness in the 2012 presidential petition, people didn’t say it was “his turn” (Adru neso) Dr. Bawumia also said he will give each constituency, ten appointments in his government. Unfortunately for him, this promise is already being implemented by Nana Akufo-Addo



The danger in what the Alan/Bawumia camps are doing is that, that can allow Kennedy Agyapong to break through and win the primaries. My worry is that as soon as Ken. Agyapong wins the primaries, parliament should as a matter of urgency, amend Chapter 8 of Article 62 of the 1992 Constitution (Qualifications of the President) to read: (d) The President should be of sound mind.



I am proposing an amendment to Chapter 8, Article 62 of the Constitution if Kennedy Agyapong wins because Ken told us that all NPP people are fools, and he doesn’t know why he belongs to that political party. He once insulted all women in Ghana, using unprintable words. He insulted all Judges in Ghana.



In anger, he said in 2017 that he will drink poison if Ibrahim Mahama is not jailed within that year, and he also declared war between the Ashantis on one side and the Gas and Ewes on the other side. Such an individual should have his mind examined by a medical board before he becomes a hazard to the state.



The Alan team says Dr. Bawumia has no message and can’t break the 8. The Bawumiah team says Alan admitted that he has no message and therefore, can’t break the 8. If Ken wins, we might have to amend Article 62 of the Constitution.



In anger, he can declare war between Ghana and some other country. We don’t want that to happen. So, who else in the NPP can you vote for? My job is to give you choices for you to make an informed decision.

Mahama reba.